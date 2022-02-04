Akumu No Dara Ra
My Name is Lorelei, I'm 33 and about to buy a project car. I'm looking at a 96-04 Coupe with a manual for an eventual high power street build. I don't particularly care if it's a v6 or v8 to begin with, though having the v8 would be nice to get the LSD and proper rear end with, though i'm not even sure that'll matter that much at the power levels I'm going for.
Is there some major issue with using convertibles as a base as far as high power builds (800hp) go? This is a long-term project but I do have the build laid out.
Going to need to take another look at fuel because i'm worried about 93 detonating too early. Cooling systems are not my forte, so i'll be looking at options there too. So far I'm looking at a -8 or -10AN setup.
My wife says I should look into a watts link setup, but also that since this is a street car I might have better luck going with a nice Panhard bar and torque arm setup. My wife definitely knows more about suspension than I do.
I am cleaning up this thread a bit as we go. Bare with me.
Gen 4 LS Swap 96-04 Mustang LS Engine and GM Manual Transmission Mounts
T56 Magnum Transmission (will update exact one later)
Holley Sn95 LS Swap Oil Pan 302-1
Flowtech Sn95 LS Swap Long Tube Headers 1 7/8" primary to 3" collector
3" Header-back Exhaust system with pre-axle dump turn downs
Engine Build
Short block:
L92/LS3 Block (or L9H/L99 + AFM+DOD block off plate)
WISECO PISTONS - LS3/L99 - 4.070" BORE - 4.000" STROKE - 6.125" ROD +5cc VOL - DOME - K448X7
BTR FORGED CRANKSHAFT-4.000" STROKE-GM 58X
BTR 4340 FORGED H BEAM CONNECTING RODS W/ARP BOLTS, 6.125" LONG - SET OF 8
CLEVITE MAIN BEARINGS - LS - FOR .001" ADDITIONAL CLEARANCE - MS2199HX
CLEVITE ROD BEARINGS - LS1/SBC - H-SERIES - STANDARD - CB663HN
BALANCE ROTATING ASSEMBLY
The engine:
(GM LS3/L92 Bare block, 416 stroker (4.065" Bore, 4" Stroke)
Heads:
Cheverolet Performance CNC ported LS3 Heads
BTR .685 Spring Kit
BTR Camshaft 400CI+ N/A Stage 3 camshaft
BTR Chromoly One-Piece Pushrods 7.400" Long, 5/16" Diamater, .080" Wall (set of 16)
BTR V2 Rocker Arm Trunnions for GM LS
BTR V2 Rocker Arm Trunnion Bolts M8-1.25 x 45mm
Will update more as I go. This build hits 12.85:1. This does not include fuel delivery solutions which I intend to purchase separately.
More as I go.
The above parts without labor are roughly $6500 and that does includes the engine build (less the block), and all the swap mounts, oil pan, and swap headers. The T56 Magnum XL-F is around $4000 with a proper setup, but add a clutch and we'll go from there.. A completely stock, running, higher mileage L92 with running gear (less transmission) can be had for around $3500. putting this swap right at $10,000 to get off the ground running and driving. I can sell off heads as a core if anyone will take them, or just try to sell off the parts at market value individually.
Ramblings and other thoughts
For anyone who is wondering about the apparent off topic nature of this thread, I was originally looking for a convertible. I have since moved to looking for a coupe unless an absolutely screaming deal comes along.
Stumbled upon this for gearing calculations: https://www.blocklayer.com/rpm-gear.aspx
Short Geared T56 Magnum, 7000RPM, 3.55 rear end, 25.4" tire.
2.97: 1st: 50
2.10: 2nd: 72
1.46: 3rd: 102
1.00: 4th: 149
Top gear at 70 MPH: 2075 RPM
For your amusement:
Top gear at 100 MPH: 2950 RPM
