My Name is Lorelei, I'm 33 and about to buy a project car. I'm looking at a 96-04 Convertible with a manual for an eventual high power street build. I don't particularly care if it's a v6 or v8 to begin with though having the v8 would be nice to get the LSD with, though i'm not even sure that'll matter that much at the power levels I'm going for.
Is there some major issue with using convertibles as a base as far as high power builds (800hp) go? This is a long-term project but I do have the build laid out.
Today's agenda is pretty open, day off. I'm gonna call up texas speed & performance at some point to day and talk stroker crank, pistons, and rod length - I'm trying to get as close to a square or slightly overborewith them- running compression where I intend to put it might require extensive head work or a slightly shorter set of rods- valve reliefs are going to be a necessity since the 10.7:1 stock pistons are flat top. I'm looking at a 4.065" bore and a 4" stroke, which puts me at 415cubic inches or 6.8L - just a wee bit shy of an LS7 (427 Cubiic inches/7.0L) for about 60% of the cost, and I have thicker, non-siamesed cylinder walls which is good for boost.
Going to need to take another look at fuel because i'm worried about 93 detonating too early. Cooling systems are not my forte, so i'll be looking at options there too. So far i'm looking at a -10AN setup.
My wife says I should look into a watts link setup, but also that since this is a street car I might have better luck going with a nice Panhard bar and torque arm setup. My wife definitely knows more about suspension than I do.
I am cleaning up this thread a bit as we go. Bare with me.
Gen 4 LS Swap 96-04 Mustang LS Engine and GM Manual Transmission Mounts - https://www.holley.com/products/eng...engine_and_transmission_mounts/parts/VK090214 425
T56 Magnum XL Transmission (will update)
Sn95 LS Swap Oil Pan: https://www.holley.com/products/ls_power/oil_pans/parts/302-1 (this is the only one that clears with a 4" stroke build)
Sn95 LS Swap Long Tube Headers 1 7/8" primary to 3" collector https://www.holley.com/products/ls_power/ls_exhaust/ls_headers/parts/12157FLT 321
Exhaust system with turn downs: https://www.holley.com/products/eng...omponents/exhaust_systems/parts/705014138RHKR
409SS Turn down style LS swap Exhaust: https://www.holley.com/products/eng...omponents/exhaust_systems/parts/705014138RHKR
The engine:
(GM LS3/L92 Bare block, 416 stroker (4.065" Bore, 4" Stroke)
Will update the rest later.
More after I call the engine builder and process that. The above parts without labor are roughly $6400 and that does not include the engine. A completely stock, running, higher mileage L92 with running gear (less transmission) can be had for around $3500. putting this swap right at $10,000 to get off the ground running and driving.
Ramblings and other thoughts
The stroker motor is going to cost around 7k if built from a BRAND NEW bare L92/LS3 block (They're identical from what i've seen, $2500). There is also a possibility that will drop a bit if i do the assembly myself, but I may piece everything together and then when I have everything, bring it to a local shop to have it assembled.
