Progress Thread Akumu No Dara Ra's LSX swap and build Thread! Updated (2/9/22 @ 5PM CST)

My Name is Lorelei, I'm 33 and about to buy a project car. I'm looking at a 96-04 Convertible with a manual for an eventual high power street build. I don't particularly care if it's a v6 or v8 to begin with though having the v8 would be nice to get the LSD with, though i'm not even sure that'll matter that much at the power levels I'm going for.

Is there some major issue with using convertibles as a base as far as high power builds (800hp) go? This is a long-term project but I do have the build laid out.
Today's agenda is pretty open, day off. I'm gonna call up texas speed & performance at some point to day and talk stroker crank, pistons, and rod length - I'm trying to get as close to a square or slightly overborewith them- running compression where I intend to put it might require extensive head work or a slightly shorter set of rods- valve reliefs are going to be a necessity since the 10.7:1 stock pistons are flat top. I'm looking at a 4.065" bore and a 4" stroke, which puts me at 415cubic inches or 6.8L - just a wee bit shy of an LS7 (427 Cubiic inches/7.0L) for about 60% of the cost, and I have thicker, non-siamesed cylinder walls which is good for boost.

Going to need to take another look at fuel because i'm worried about 93 detonating too early. Cooling systems are not my forte, so i'll be looking at options there too. So far i'm looking at a -10AN setup.

My wife says I should look into a watts link setup, but also that since this is a street car I might have better luck going with a nice Panhard bar and torque arm setup. My wife definitely knows more about suspension than I do.

I am cleaning up this thread a bit as we go. Bare with me.

Gen 4 LS Swap 96-04 Mustang LS Engine and GM Manual Transmission Mounts - https://www.holley.com/products/eng...engine_and_transmission_mounts/parts/VK090214 425
T56 Magnum XL Transmission (will update)
Sn95 LS Swap Oil Pan: https://www.holley.com/products/ls_power/oil_pans/parts/302-1 (this is the only one that clears with a 4" stroke build)
Sn95 LS Swap Long Tube Headers 1 7/8" primary to 3" collector https://www.holley.com/products/ls_power/ls_exhaust/ls_headers/parts/12157FLT 321
Exhaust system with turn downs: https://www.holley.com/products/eng...omponents/exhaust_systems/parts/705014138RHKR
409SS Turn down style LS swap Exhaust: https://www.holley.com/products/eng...omponents/exhaust_systems/parts/705014138RHKR

The engine:
(GM LS3/L92 Bare block, 416 stroker (4.065" Bore, 4" Stroke)

Will update the rest later.

More after I call the engine builder and process that. The above parts without labor are roughly $6400 and that does not include the engine. A completely stock, running, higher mileage L92 with running gear (less transmission) can be had for around $3500. putting this swap right at $10,000 to get off the ground running and driving.

Ramblings and other thoughts

The stroker motor is going to cost around 7k if built from a BRAND NEW bare L92/LS3 block (They're identical from what i've seen, $2500). There is also a possibility that will drop a bit if i do the assembly myself, but I may piece everything together and then when I have everything, bring it to a local shop to have it assembled.
 
I would stick with a hard-top but I'd never buy anything for myself that wasn't (the wife is a different story).

That said, either can be stiffened up with off-the-shelf parts made to stiffen up Mustang chassis. The aftermarket has no shortage of such things.

No matter [what] you do with the car, you will end up putting in Subframe connectors. How much rigidity you add beyond that is completely up to you. I would start by looking at kits that are simple to add to or already have integrated provisions for additional stiffening.

Take a look at Maximum Motorsports:

That is a link for complete [package]. You will at the very least get an idea of the kinds of things available.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
37,432
13,288
224
Massachusetts
SFC's would be at a minimum, but you'd probably be wanting some sore of cage for maximum rigidity.

If oyu don't want to go the cage route (and i don't blame you on a convertible) i'd look at through the floor subframes, or perhaps even Stiffler's FIT kit to try and get as much bracing as possible underneath
 
Akumu No Dara Ra said:
Yeah, I see your point. Coupe time.

My wife is right, If you're buying a convertible it has to be a miata.
Yeah, I see your point. Coupe time.

My wife is right (but don't tell her that, yikes), If you're buying a convertible for any sort of performance driving, it has to be a car that only came as a convertible (or a miata). (joking, she does drive a 72k mile miata tho). But yeah i'm gonna have to drive a coupe at that point and figure it out from there.

Back to the drawing board. Gotta look for a manual GT or V6 that runs and drives but isn't wrecked, a rust bucket, or dented up on the outside (I'm gonna do a wrap probably and rip the majority of the inside out anyway). How long is the 8.8 gonna last at 800hp? I know the 7.5 my friend had blew up at ~375 wheel from a rolling start on a set of drag slicks. I'm thinking neither is really gonna hold up and I need to go to a 9" with a limited slip.

Well since I can't edit after more than 4 minutes...
 
Now your wife gets the miata ,you'll have to put a eco beast in it for her,so when you drive her to church you won't be late.
 
nickyb said:
Now your wife gets the miata ,you'll have to put a eco beast in it for her,so when you drive her to church you won't be late.
Not happening. Two reasons:

Number one she's anal about being a purist and not modifying her cars. Ironically, she suggested an L92 swap instead of an LS3 (Both are basically the same motor, the L92 has solid pushrods and a different intake plenum as well as costs about half as much if that). I also haven't driven a car in a regular capacity since february of 2020.

Second: I don't think churches in rural Alabama approve of lesbians.
 
Dam Alabamians, well the Eco beast is a turbo 4 cylinder soooo ?
You could drive her to bootbarn.
 
What's your budget? Here's a manual GT that was just listed on bookface for $5k in Atlanta.

1643996134538.png


1643996260210.png


1643996148681.png


LOOK everybody!! Someone who knows how to use the edit feature on their smart phone instead of using their finger to block the license plate!! :eek:
That in and of itself might be worth their asking price!! :rlaugh:
 
Mustang5L5 said:
Was this thing sitting in a field for 5-10 years?
Good question. It doesn't look like a $5k car to me..... but there are a number of cars in this area for sale on marketplace, shouldn't be hard to find a decent project for her. :)
 
LILCBRA said:
What's your budget? Here's a manual GT that was just listed on bookface for $5k in Atlanta.

Log into Facebook

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

1643996134538.png


1643996260210.png


1643996148681.png


LOOK everybody!! Someone who knows how to use the edit feature on their smart phone instead of using their finger to block the license plate!! :eek:
That in and of itself might be worth their asking price!! :rlaugh:
I'm looking to spend around 4k for a running, driving mustang. Tax refund gives me another 1k or so this year to play with. Looking at 96-98 GTs specifically. If i can find a deep forest green or pacifc green one with decent paint, and power seats, that tops the list. The manual and v8 are the only parts of that i'm not budging on.
nickyb said:
Dam Alabamians, well the Eco beast is a turbo 4 cylinder soooo ?
You could drive her to bootbarn.
Click to expand...
As if someone with size 12 feet could fit in anything at boot barn. lol.
 
Since you said earlier that you don't care if it's a 6 or 8, how about this one for $1k? At least the price for a project isn't too horrible. Unfortunately it's not a manual.

Log into Facebook

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

1643997236726.png


1643997246719.png


1643997253792.png


The other pics are interior shots, and since you said you didn't care about that I'm not copying/pasting them.
 
Akumu No Dara Ra said:
I'm looking to spend around 4k for a running, driving mustang. Looking at 96-98 GTs specifically. If i can find a deep forest green or pacifc green one with decent paint, and power seats, that tops the list. The manual and v8 are the only parts of that i'm not budging on.
I guess the question to be asked is how good of a starting point are you looking for? In the latest runup, clean Sn95's are not going for stupid prices. I would have said 3-4 years ago you could have found a clean 96-98 GT for under $4K easily. Now even those cars have climbed in value.


Quick look around, even your basic V6 is a $6K car it seems

www.edmunds.com

1998 Ford Mustang - VIN: 1FAFP4443WF198448

This 1998 Ford Mustang is in stock and for sale in Wilmington, DE. View photos and learn more about this 1998 Ford Mustang on Edmunds.
www.edmunds.com


Emerald Green GT vert $10K

1998 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Elizabeth, NJ - CARFAX

Make a more informed buying decision at CARFAX by first viewing vehicle history on this 1998 Ford Mustang GT.
www.carfax.com www.carfax.com
 
LILCBRA said:
Since you said earlier that you don't care if it's a 6 or 8, how about this one for $1k? At least the price for a project isn't too horrible. Unfortunately it's not a manual.

Log into Facebook

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

1643997236726.png


1643997246719.png


1643997253792.png


The other pics are interior shots, and since you said you didn't care about that I'm not copying/pasting them.
no manual, no go.
 
Or this one, which is more in line with what you've said you'd like to get. Again, it's not a GT, but it's only $1k as well....

Log into Facebook

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

1643997444419.png


1643997468621.png


Unfortunately it's not a manual either...... :shrug:
 
And I have another question about that. If you're going to be swapping an 800hp engine into it, why would the transmission of the car you're going to be doing the swap in matter? It's gonna get shelled anyway. If it's just needing the clutch pedal assembly you should be able to get them from a salvage yard or Ebay or whatever.
 
Mustang5L5 said:
I guess the question to be asked is how good of a starting point are you looking for? In the latest runup, clean Sn95's are not going for stupid prices. I would have said 3-4 years ago you could have found a clean 96-98 GT for under $4K easily. Now even those cars have climbed in value.


Quick look around, even your basic V6 is a $6K car it seems

www.edmunds.com

1998 Ford Mustang - VIN: 1FAFP4443WF198448

This 1998 Ford Mustang is in stock and for sale in Wilmington, DE. View photos and learn more about this 1998 Ford Mustang on Edmunds.
www.edmunds.com


Emerald Green GT vert $10K

1998 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Elizabeth, NJ - CARFAX

Make a more informed buying decision at CARFAX by first viewing vehicle history on this 1998 Ford Mustang GT.
www.carfax.com www.carfax.com
Not even remotely looking at cars that nice. I'm looking for one where the paint is partially one color or non existant, the metal is not rusted, the dash may be cracked, the seats exist, and the car runs and drives under it's own power.

I also found this for a fox body option if anyone is looking. 5.0, Manual, Convertible. https://www.facebook.com/marketplac...wse_serp:55f1a6c1-28ff-4387-8c14-04f4e53732f5
 
