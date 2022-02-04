Akumu No Dara Ra
- Feb 4, 2022
- 34
- 11
- 18
- 33
Didn't expect this but here we are-
My Name is Lorelei, I'm 33 and about to buy a project car. I'm looking at a 96-04 Convertible with a manual for an eventual high power street build. I don't particularly care if it's a v6 or v8 to begin with though having the v8 would be nice to get the LSD with, though i'm not even sure that'll matter that much at the power levels I'm going for.
Is there some major issue with using convertibles as a base as far as high power builds (800hp) go? This is a long-term project but I do have the build laid out.
