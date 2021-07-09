Suspension Alignment specs

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,832
1,406
184
Kearney, NE
Please post for me what stock and spirited driving front alignment specs should be for a 91 LX, 5.0, factory pony 5 spoke rims, B springs, BBK C/C plates.
I have had it with the closest tire place. They have a fancy machine and poor operators, and have made three vehicles pull or feel squirrely that did not before they checked and “fixed” the alignments. Multiple trips back change the problem changed the direction of the pulls, but did not fix it or the crooked steering wheels. So before I go elsewhere, I would like to be armed with the right numbers.
thanks!
@Warhorse Racing
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Drivetrain Rear Differential Noise
Replies
8
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
McFly2
McFly2
ShedBuiltMS
Progress Thread Dirty Water Racing 89 Notch Project
Replies
64
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Flyboy60
F
revhead347
Drivetrain 33 spline SN axle with ABS and parking brake build
Replies
2
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
R
Help Needed! 95 5.0
Replies
4
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Riley McCallum
R
D
Electrical 93 5.0 LX Code 18 SPOUT in Issues
Replies
8
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
DOHCobra
D
Top Bottom