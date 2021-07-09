Please post for me what stock and spirited driving front alignment specs should be for a 91 LX, 5.0, factory pony 5 spoke rims, B springs, BBK C/C plates.I have had it with the closest tire place. They have a fancy machine and poor operators, and have made three vehicles pull or feel squirrely that did not before they checked and “fixed” the alignments. Multiple trips back change the problem changed the direction of the pulls, but did not fix it or the crooked steering wheels. So before I go elsewhere, I would like to be armed with the right numbers.thanks!