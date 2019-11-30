All 4 Speakers not working Mach 460

They're screwy in their specs; no aftermarket amps/speakers work with them. I gutted mine over a blown speaker, and would definitely do it again (much better sound).
As for your situation, have you checked for power at the amps? They are still much like a standard amp in that they require a power signal from the headunit and from the battery (at the fuse block). If both of those are present, then I'd suspect a bad amp. If not, that should at least give you an idea of what to look further at (power input or the headunit).