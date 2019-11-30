All 4 Speakers not working Mach 460

I’m sure this as been talked about. I’m new to the mustang world. My 4 speakers are not working but the Tweeters are. Could both amps be bad. And how can I test them to see I switch them around and still the same thing. Any help would be great thanks
 

I check all the fuses every thing is good. Everything I been reading is these systems are kinda screwy
 
They're screwy in their specs; no aftermarket amps/speakers work with them. I gutted mine over a blown speaker, and would definitely do it again (much better sound).

As for your situation, have you checked for power at the amps? They are still much like a standard amp in that they require a power signal from the headunit and from the battery (at the fuse block). If both of those are present, then I'd suspect a bad amp. If not, that should at least give you an idea of what to look further at (power input or the headunit).
 
I checked the power plugs to the amps and in the plug I have 3 pins that have power to them But no power coming out of the other end of the amp on both of them. U think both amps are bad I’m kinda sick of it.
 
The output of the amps would be AC rather than DC; you'd need something like a oscilloscope to see the whole picture, but a multimeter set to AC should be able to tell if there's any output. From the wiring diagrams I can find, it appears that the speaker outputs are Black/Light Green and Black/White for both amps (technically a mono setup). You should get some AC current between those two when the amp is on.

Also note that each of the rear amps controls a different set of speakers (front and rear). The tweeters run off a smaller amp under the head unit up front. You may indeed have two bad amps in this situation.
 
I have an aftermarket head on my 04 anniversary edition... It was installed by previous owner... It seemed to be installed correctly until one extremely hot Georgia day it just stopped putting working... I've checked all the fuses and the rear speakers still kick as expected but there's basically no mid/high range sound.... Just bass from both the rear and front .... I'm thinking it's an amp but I'm not sure which one or where it is.... Its a 2004. Also today as I was replacing literally every fuse in the kickpanel the stereo worked perfectly for like 5 minutes before going back to being just bass and showing "amp error" on the display.... Please help I deliver pizza and I'm in my car 8 hours outta almost every day... Ps it's a leased vehicle so I can't but it..... Yet!
 
