All 4 Speakers not working Mach 460

I have an aftermarket head on my 04 anniversary edition... It was installed by previous owner... It seemed to be installed correctly until one extremely hot Georgia day it just stopped putting working... I've checked all the fuses and the rear speakers still kick as expected but there's basically no mid/high range sound.... Just bass from both the rear and front .... I'm thinking it's an amp but I'm not sure which one or where it is.... Its a 2004. Also today as I was replacing literally every fuse in the kickpanel the stereo worked perfectly for like 5 minutes before going back to being just bass and showing "amp error" on the display.... Please help I deliver pizza and I'm in my car 8 hours outta almost every day... Ps it's a leased vehicle so I can't but it..... Yet!