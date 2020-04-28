All Advice Welcomed

Apr 28, 2020
Hello everyone I recently sold my 1979 Camaro with a built 383 Stroker. I’m looking at picking up a 1988 Foxbody this week. I’ve always liked the Foxbodys and this one is in very nice condition. However, I’m new to this world of mustangs and need help advice with my go fast addiction.

The car has BBK intake, 75mm BBK throttle body, headers and a exhaust already. What’s heads/cam/larger injectors would you guys recommend? I don’t care about gas mileage as this will NOT be a daily driver. Mostly cruising around on the weekends and I love having the power there when needed.
 

