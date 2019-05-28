North East All Ford Nationals at Carlisle, Pa.

nelzfoxes

nelzfoxes

5 Year Member
Aug 20, 2013
419
269
94
I’m thinking about attending this year. The event is a couple of days away. I might just drive up and register for the showfield for a day. It would be nice to run the autocross course once too. I imagine it’s about a hundred bucks to register. Anyone on here just show up and register for this event? Maybe my brother can bring his 2017 gt350?!? I’ve been doing the cars and coffee thing and honestly my car is not a show car but as far as fords go it would garner some interest.
full.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


EX-SSP

EX-SSP

Active Member
Apr 16, 2019
72
39
28
30
New York
I've always had a thing for wagons and yours is very sweet, plus it's a Ford. It's got my interest.
 
nelzfoxes

nelzfoxes

5 Year Member
Aug 20, 2013
419
269
94
EX-SSP said:
I've always had a thing for wagons and yours is very sweet, plus it's a Ford. It's got my interest.
Click to expand...
Thanks! It isn’t done yet. I want Cobra R Brembo front brakes and a T56 transmission. That’s my short list.
 
nelzfoxes

nelzfoxes

5 Year Member
Aug 20, 2013
419
269
94
Ok! it is 140 miles to get to Carlisle from my house. It is all highway. I drive the Daddywagon regularly. I check the fluids often. I don’t baby the car when I drive it so I’m thinking this is a go! Am I worried?.. a little. Even though the wagon isn’t completed the way I’d like it to be, I would like to show it! It’s been a goal for me for some time now. I figure show it this summer, then take it down for the final ultimate build.
 
nelzfoxes

nelzfoxes

5 Year Member
Aug 20, 2013
419
269
94
I would’ve liked to have been better prepared and more show worthy but we made it there nonetheless. Me and my son had a good day together. He was surprised at the attention that the station wagon attracted. Particularly when it was running and driving around.
full.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 87_LX_5.0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Ford Nationals @ Carlisle The Welcome Wagon 1
dnbonds 2015 Carlisle Ford Nationals Regional Forums and Event Information 0
John Dirks Jr Ford Nationals Carlisle Pa 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
A Expired 1998 Gt Convertible. Might Be At Ford Nationals Carlisle Pa June 8th SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
jdb3rd All Ford Nationals In Carlisle Pa 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Similar threads
Ford Nationals @ Carlisle
2015 Carlisle Ford Nationals
Ford Nationals Carlisle Pa
Expired 1998 Gt Convertible. Might Be At Ford Nationals Carlisle Pa June 8th
All Ford Nationals In Carlisle Pa
Top Bottom