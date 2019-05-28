I’m thinking about attending this year. The event is a couple of days away. I might just drive up and register for the showfield for a day. It would be nice to run the autocross course once too. I imagine it’s about a hundred bucks to register. Anyone on here just show up and register for this event? Maybe my brother can bring his 2017 gt350?!? I’ve been doing the cars and coffee thing and honestly my car is not a show car but as far as fords go it would garner some interest.