ALL GT owners TSB 05-15-8 and 3V-V8

Okay, so Jason (longhorn) brought up his issue of the 3V-V8 "heads" and the potential for a widespread problem. Upon further research I located TSB 05-15-8 "Ticking and/or Knocking noise from engine 4.6L/5.4L 3-V".

So, in all fairness to Jason - YES- this is a KNOWN problem that Ford is having with the 3V design, 4.6L or 5.4L. Is this an adequate fix for the problem? :shrug: The lash adjusters are probably my least favorite valve design (my reasoning follows the TSB excert below).

VALVE TRAIN
Lash adjusters can make a ticking/tapping noise
noticeable at any engine RPM/temperature and is
audible through the wheel well or an open hood.
However, with the hood down, lash adjuster noise
can be heard as a light tapping noise through the
wheel well and is considered normal.

Tracing this noise must be isolated to a cylinder
bank. If one bank is louder than the other bank,
focus the diagnostic to the loud bank. If both banks
seem loud with the hood down, compare wheel well
sound level to another comparable vehicle.

Use a stethoscope on the top of the cam cover bolt
heads to confirm which bank is affected. Move the
probe from front to rear if necessary.

If isolated, replace all the lifters, intake and exhaust,
only on the affected cylinder bank.

Replace 5L1Z-6500-AA Lash Adjuster (2005 Vehicles)

Here is my problem with these evil little things. They require an adequate oil supply with optimal pressure to function properly. Valve lash adjusters look and act sort of like hydraulic lifters, but there function is much different. The lifters are bathed to a larger degree in oil. No problem usually. They ride on the camshaft lobes and provide the bump for the rockers and to push down on the individual valves.

Since the rockers ride directly on the cam lobes, oil hits the cam journals in the cam caps and then flows through the rocker shafts to the rocker arms, and in turn, into the lash adjusters, which are pushing down on the valves. The adjusters are at the very end of the oil supply chain.

They have a small spring loaded checkball in them that maintains oil inside the adjuster and relieves any air that gets in there. A little leak down over night will allow them to "tick" a bit in the morning, or when cold, but SHOULD go away after a time. If not, then you either need new adjusters or have a low oil level. Over time it will indicate your oil pump is giving way, or worse, time for new crankshaft main bearings....yada, yada, yada..... :notnice:

So, I give credit to Mr. Jason Longhorn for bringing this issue up. I would ask anyone with the 3-V/V-8 to review TSB 05-15-8 and make sure you keep an ear out. DO NOT assume that the ticking you are hearing is a NORMAL aspect of the injectors or the VCT (variable cam timing system).

Jennifer
 

If they are using lash adjusters in the valve train, it very well could be. I am not entirely sure. I could run a TSB on the Cobra engines that are 4-V/V-8 and see. Yell if you need the information ... :) Jenn
 
thanks, jenn. i have been hearing the ticking since day one. very loud. everyone says its normal. maybe next time i go to the dealership, i'll add that to the long list of items/concerns. maybe i will even leave a copy of the tsb in there. (last time the SILLY tech didnt even see it, it was right on the pass seat, face up---then said he couldnt find anything wrong or see any tsbs on the car. :bs: )


I edited your post. Let's keep the potty languauge for in the garage with your buddies
Thanks,
gp001
 
Hey Bigcat,

I make sure I call my service advisor ahead of time and tell him the TSB # I am requesting him have the techs look into. They know me well enough to know I am on the forums and when I call, I mean business and want my car fixed.

I do not take it in unless I pretty much diagnose the problem and I do not simply create problems that do not exist on my vehicles just because a TSB is out.

It works for me. They take good care of me and I have no compaints thank goodness.

Jenn
 
Hey Bigcat,

I make sure I call my service advisor ahead of time and tell him the TSB # I am requesting him have the techs look into. They know me well enough to know I am on the forums and when I call, I mean business and want my car fixed.

I do not take it in unless I pretty much diagnose the problem and I do not simply create problems that do not exist on my vehicles just because a TSB is out.

It works for me. They take good care of me and I have no compaints thank goodness.

Jenn
yeah, they know me real well at the dealership, mostly because the screwed up my car enough times. i still dont think they know whats going on half the time. i got stuck with a tech that i didnt want to work on my car because the other guy was off. so i was stuck with him for a few return trips as well. oh well, water under the bridge now. so from now on, i am only going to drop off the car when i know that tech is gonna be there.

also, gp001, i thought it was cleaned up enough for here, but i guess not. too much of a hint of waht it was i guess. SILLY is a good one!!
 
While the information in this thread and TSB id good to know, I don't think it is the same problem Capt. Litigious had. He had actual driveability issues.
 
also, gp001, i thought it was cleaned up enough for here, but i guess not. too much of a hint of waht it was i guess. SILLY is a good one!!
I know you tried to use a "cleaner" version, but it was just a bit too close. Just keep in mind the owners of SN would like it to be a family site.

Thanks :nice:
 
While the information in this thread and TSB id good to know, I don't think it is the same problem Capt. Litigious had. He had actual driveability issues.
Well shows how well I paid attention to Mr. Longhorn's (hahahahhha) post. I got to the yada, yada, yada.... complain, whine, Tiral Lawyer and my brain went :puke: ......

Well, he may have drove the poor car with his Beach Boys up so loud and never checked the oil until the lash adjusters just went :sleep: and his crankshaft main bearing decided to :sleep: as well. :shrug: Not my issue...being a lowly V-6 owner and all. :rlaugh:

Jenn

I need Doc's CT "Am I moderating the right forum?".... :rlaugh: :rlaugh:
 
Is this a similar issue to the tick that some Ford 32v DOHC 4.6 engines exhibit?
I've heard it's very rare but you'd heard a rod knock before you hear that tick comming one of the heads, unless you'r using a thicker oil.
 
Don't be so hard on yourself. I'm sure someday you'll get a Mustang with a grown up engine :D
Pfffttttt...Hey now, I gave up a Dark Shadow Metallic Grey 03 GT with less than 16,000 miles and got a 05 V6.... :rolleyes: :rlaugh: I am safe and secure in my femininity and do not need the V-8 to wield my power and authority. Are you having a difficult time adjusting to being a eunuch, gp? :rlaugh: :rlaugh: :rlaugh: :D

Oooooo self moderating... TAKE IT TO THE PMs.

Jennifer
 
Pfffttttt...Hey now, I gave up a Dark Shadow Metallic Grey 03 GT with less than 16,000 miles and got a 05 V6.... :rolleyes: :rlaugh: I am safe and secure in my femininity and do not need the V-8 to wield my power and authority. Are you having a difficult time adjusting to being a eunuch, gp? :rlaugh: :rlaugh: :rlaugh: :D

Oooooo self moderating... TAKE IT TO THE PMs.

Jennifer
I've adjusted just fine. I had a special eunuchtard made for me to wear
 
Hahahahhahahahahhahahaha touche~..... And that concludes our fun for the night....
 
I know you tried to use a "cleaner" version, but it was just a bit too close. Just keep in mind the owners of SN would like it to be a family site.
Hehehe, just wait until the kiddies want to know more about the hobbies of those two monkeys of yours!
:p
 
you two should get an e-hotelroom
Errrrrrrr...... :eek: :stick: Hahahahahhaha.... :D

edbert,
Yes, the kids would never look at their stuffed monkey the same :rolleyes: . Now what happened to my football?

Jenn
 
If they are using lash adjusters in the valve train, it very well could be. I am not entirely sure. I could run a TSB on the Cobra engines that are 4-V/V-8 and see. Yell if you need the information ... :) Jenn
I'll bounce it off my local dealer service center and see what they say. Thanks for the info! :nice:
 
