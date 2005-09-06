ALL GT owners TSB 05-15-8 and 3V-V8

Okay, so Jason (longhorn) brought up his issue of the 3V-V8 "heads" and the potential for a widespread problem. Upon further research I located TSB 05-15-8 "Ticking and/or Knocking noise from engine 4.6L/5.4L 3-V".So, in all fairness to Jason - YES- this is a KNOWN problem that Ford is having with the 3V design, 4.6L or 5.4L. Is this an adequate fix for the problem?The lash adjusters are probably my least favorite valve design (my reasoning follows the TSB excert below).Here is my problem with these evil little things. They require an adequate oil supply with optimal pressure to function properly. Valve lash adjusters look and act sort of like hydraulic lifters, but there function is much different. The lifters are bathed to a larger degree in oil. No problem usually. They ride on the camshaft lobes and provide the bump for the rockers and to push down on the individual valves.Since the rockers ride directly on the cam lobes, oil hits the cam journals in the cam caps and then flows through the rocker shafts to the rocker arms, and in turn, into the lash adjusters, which are pushing down on the valves.They have a small spring loaded checkball in them that maintains oil inside the adjuster and relieves any air that gets in there. A little leak down over night will allow them to "tick" a bit in the morning, or when cold, but SHOULD go away after a time. If not, then you either need new adjusters or have a low oil level. Over time it will indicate your oil pump is giving way, or worse, time for new crankshaft main bearings....yada, yada, yada.....So, I give credit to Mr. Jason Longhorn for bringing this issue up. I would ask anyone with the 3-V/V-8 to review TSB 05-15-8 and make sure you keep an ear out. DO NOT assume that the ticking you are hearing is a NORMAL aspect of the injectors or the VCT (variable cam timing system).Jennifer