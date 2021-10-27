spellman
I'm selling all parts -- all new -- for a 408 small block Ford build, plus some tools and Fox Mustang chassis parts, listed in the appropriate classifieds sections.
I bought all of these parts new in late 2002 to early 2003, had the block and crank machined at Arlington Machine Shop, assembled the rods and pistons, and then tried to assemble the short block but had insufficient clearance between the crank and main bearing.
That was as far as I went -- I got busy with other things and the project never materialized. The parts have been stored in my dad's garage in Midland, TX (dry climate) until now.
NOTE: I think the part number below is correct for the pistons. This morning I used a syringe to measure how much water the dish holds and I'll believe they're 30cc dishes. I forgot to grab the folder with the plans, specs, and receipts when I grabbed the parts. I'll update this listing soon with the known part number and dish volume after I receive that folder in the mail.
Thanks for looking! I hope some other people can put these parts to good use
Cort
[email protected]
979-436-2192
Ford SVO block 351W, machined to 0.030" over for 408
M-6010-W351
Specs: Ford Performance Parts M-6010-W351
There is some surface rust from sitting for years -- see pictures.
$1,800
Ford Racing plug & dowel kit for 351W
M-6026-R351
$10
Eagle 4340 forged crankshaft for Ford 351W SVO - 6.200" stroke for 408
435240006200
$615
ARP Ford 351W w/windage tray main stud kit
154-5503
$85
Moroso oil pan with rear baffle for Ford 351W
I think the closest current part number is 20520, though that is newer and has billet end seals.
$275
Moroso windage tray for Ford 351W
I think this is Moroso part number 22935, which fits Ford 351W/SVO with rear sump oil pans, and will fit Dart 4-bolt engine blocks by slotting the mounting holes.
$70
Moroso oil dipstick for Ford 351W
I think it's part number 25970
$20
Ford Racing one-piece oil pan gasket for 351W
M-6710-B351 (this part number may be M-6710-A351 now)
$25
ARP Ford oil pan bolt kit - stainless steel, 6 pt
454-1802
$40
Melling high volume oil pump
M-83HV
$60
Ford Motorsport SVO rear seal
M-6701-B351
$10
Eagle H-beam ESP rods for small-block Ford 408 - 6.200"
Includes ARP Eagle 8740 rod bolts (See below for ARP L19 rod bolt upgrade.)
I think the part number is CRS6200B3DL19
There are some flecks of debris on the rods; that is not corrosion.
and
JE Pistons pistons with forged marking 518D, assembled onto rods with double JE Pistons Spiro Locks
As noted above, I think the part number is 170393, which is 30cc dish. I'll update this listing once I confirm.
They are assembled so I'm selling them together.
$1,460
ARP Eagle L19 rod bolts
EAG14000
$170
JE Pistons Spiro Locks - fits diameter .896 - .945, 32 pack
927-042-CS
$55
JE Pistons Precision Made Ring Set 4.030" file-fit rings for forced induction / nitrous
J820F8-4030-5
Flowtech Induction design Comp Cams custom solid roller for supercharger or nitrous -- see picture for cam specs
www.flowtechinduction.com
$300
Clevite 77 performance camshaft bearings
CB-663 H
$10
Airflow Research 1451 Ford cylinder heads - 220cc, 58cc, purchased assembled
www.airflowresearch.com
AFR says they currently have an 8-10 week minimum lead time; these are available today
$2,050
ARP small block Ford head stud kit 1/2" - 6 pt
254-4503
$170
Comp Cams 1.6 7/16" Pro Magnum roller rockers
1332-16
$225
Ground Pounder fabricated valve covers for small block Ford
$125
Trick Flow 351W EFI upper and lower intake manifold, w/90mm upper
TFS 5150006
$715
ARP small block Ford intake manifold bolt kit - stainless steel, 12 pt
454-2101
$40
Accufab Ford 90MM race throttle body with spacer
F90TBKR
$300
Ford Racing aluminum front cover and water pump seal M-6059-D351 for Ford 289/302/351W
ARP Ford 289/302/351W timing cover and water pump bolt kit - stainless steel, 6pt
454-1504
$40
Ford Motorsport SVO high performance timing chain set - full roller multi index / full double roller
M-6268-B302
$160
ATI Super Damper 6.325", for 28.2 oz external balance
918912
There are lots of part numbers on these:
ARP Ford balancer bolt kit
150-2501
$20
B&M flexplate - 157 tooth, 13.28" diameter, for 28.2 oz external balance Ford
$100
ARP Chevy flexplate bolt kit - 12 pt
100-2901
$10
