Engine Parts:​

Cap 1 is 2 bolts

Caps 2, 3, and 4 are 4 bolts with splayed outer bolts

Cap 5 is 4 bolts with non-splayed outer bolts

Top ring set S14030-5-116HPB 4.030+.005 X 116

2nd ring set P24030-5-116IPT 4.030+.005 X 1/16

Oil ring set S34030-0-316CUS 122002/M101102 4.030 X 3/16

High quality die-cast aluminum production timing chain cover Made In The USA.

Fits 289/302/351W blocks including Ford Performance Boss 302 and Ford Performance Boss 351.

For standard rotation water pump including M-8501-G351 or reverse rotation water pump M-8501-C50

Includes dipstick tube hole for front sump oil pan and fuel pump mounting boss.

Will only work with driver side inlet water pumps. Will not fit 1987 - 97 Ford Truck or Van applications.

Has dipstick tube hole.

Gasket and seal included.

Front 910 70

Hub 916566

Ring that attaches to hub 916902

Counterweight that attaches to ring 916850

I'm selling all parts -- all new -- for a 408 small block Ford build, plus some tools and Fox Mustang chassis parts, listed in the appropriate classifieds sections.I bought all of these parts new in late 2002 to early 2003, had the block and crank machined at Arlington Machine Shop, assembled the rods and pistons, and then tried to assemble the short block but had insufficient clearance between the crank and main bearing.That was as far as I went -- I got busy with other things and the project never materialized. The parts have been stored in my dad's garage in Midland, TX (dry climate) until now.Thanks for looking! I hope some other people can put these parts to good useCort979-436-2192M-6010-W351Specs: Ford Performance Parts M-6010-W351 Serial number 2K0816There is some surface rust from sitting for years -- see pictures.$1,800M-6026-R351$10435240006200$615154-5503$85I think the closest current part number is 20520, though that is newer and has billet end seals.$275I think this is Moroso part number 22935, which fits Ford 351W/SVO with rear sump oil pans, and will fit Dart 4-bolt engine blocks by slotting the mounting holes.$70I think it's part number 25970$20M-6710-B351 (this part number may be M-6710-A351 now)$25454-1802$40M-83HV$60M-6701-B351$10(See below for ARP L19 rod bolt upgrade.)I think the part number is CRS6200B3DL19There are some flecks of debris on the rods; that is not corrosion.As noted above, I think the part number is 170393, which is 30cc dish. I'll update this listing once I confirm.$1,460EAG14000$170927-042-CS$55J820F8-4030-5$220$300CB-663 H$10Manufacturer of high performance cylinder heads and manifolds for ford and chevyAFR says they currently have an 8-10 week minimum lead time; these are available today$2,050254-4503$1701332-16$225$125TFS 5150006$715454-2101$40F90TBKR$300$155454-1504$40M-6268-B302$160918912There are lots of part numbers on these:$410150-2501$20$100100-2901$10