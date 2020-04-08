Almost made it out of the garage

1hot87gt

1hot87gt

Active Member
Mar 17, 2017
New York
Changed the engine oil, filter, supercharger oil and was ready to take her out for the first time this year and............noticed the inspection sticker expired last November when I put her up for the winter. So right back in the garage she went. I’ve got a couple of PBA cards because I have friends and family on the job so I probably could get away with it even if I got stopped, but it’s not worth it. And with all that’s going on right now with the virus crisis, I don’t even want to bring it anywhere to get the 5 minute safety inspection done. Sucks.

F515A3BD-D3BF-4C23-BC40-A747FC0A3F8B.jpeg
 

