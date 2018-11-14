Almost New 1987 Ford Mustang GT Convertible

I like it.

I know convertibles aren't popular with many, but if I am going to get a 2nd mustang some day, I would like it to be a convertible
 
I love my convertible, this time of year in Florida the top is down all the time. I am using it as a daily right now because the weather is perfect for it.
 
I think the gt convertible is going to increase in value dramatically. Convertibles are always worth more eventually. The gt convertible is becoming rarer by the day. In my opinion, it's the best looking mustang fox.
 
This is exactly my position. The kids love it, it sounds great and will snap your neck from 0-45.
 
0122170905a.jpg


This was my 89... I really miss that car.
 
I miss my old very too. That was the first car I took apart and did the body work myself. I had our painter at the time paint it of coarse. I almost painted it, but I was 18 and wanted it to come out nice. I did cut and buff it myself though. That’s when I was a paint prepper. All I really had to do was block it. There were a few door dings in it. It was a local Albuquerque car so it didn’t need much, as far as rust went. It actually didn’t have any. Here’s another pic of it. I should have kept my old turbines. When I bought it from my old boss, it had turbines with bfg radials with white letters outside. I might have a pic of it like that. This pic is from 98. Yikes I’m getting old
419DC316-12BC-4063-B6F8-5CC77FAB10BA.jpeg
 
First Mustang I remember riding in was an '87 convertible owned by an older gentleman at church. I think it was a mid-life crisis car. My parents took a picture of my brothers and me waving at them from the back seat.
 
They are all rusting up here in New England. Please come collect them so when I'm looking for my next project on CL, I don't have to look through all these rusty verts before finding the one notch that I can't afford anyway.
 
Looks familiar! Mine’s a 1990, I’ve owned since ‘95. It was a daily for 230,000 miles, but now it’s just a hobby/fun car for father-son days. In two years it will get an official “old-timer” license plate in Germany - then I’ll really feel old! The air intake and exhaust are modded to give it a good sound and freshen up the response, but it can’t compare horsepower numbers with the modern cars. But the torque and linear power response are the fun part, and it’s perfect for cruising around the countryside with the top down. And gets lots of stares, because there aren’t too many Foxes in Bavaria!
 
