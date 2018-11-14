Almost New 1987 Ford Mustang GT Convertible

90sickfox said:



This was my 89... I really miss that car. This was my 89... I really miss that car. Click to expand...

I miss my old very too. That was the first car I took apart and did the body work myself. I had our painter at the time paint it of coarse. I almost painted it, but I was 18 and wanted it to come out nice. I did cut and buff it myself though. That’s when I was a paint prepper. All I really had to do was block it. There were a few door dings in it. It was a local Albuquerque car so it didn’t need much, as far as rust went. It actually didn’t have any. Here’s another pic of it. I should have kept my old turbines. When I bought it from my old boss, it had turbines with bfg radials with white letters outside. I might have a pic of it like that. This pic is from 98. Yikes I’m getting old