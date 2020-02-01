Alternater shot?

Hello everyone I need a little help diagnosing an electrical issue. I have a 99 v6 3.8 and we live in Mt. Whenever i start my car to warm it up the lights flicker and my heater blower pulses kinda like its puffing. As well as my dash gauges flicker with the pulse of the heater. My thoughts are possibly a weak or failing alternator, but when I am driving the dash reads normal for charging and my battery is always charged. Any ideas on the possible culprit. Thank you guys and gals for all your help.
 

wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,627
465
164
Houston Texas
It sounds like the alternator can't keep up at idle. There are many reasons this could happen. A proper trouble shooting session should begin with having the alternator tested.

Then followed by reviewing all of the battery terminals and grounds around the radiator core support.

Here's some more information that will help if followed.

Howto perform charging system voltage drop test
www.stangnet.com

Howto perform charging system voltage drop test

To anyone else reading any of my posts I usually include the line: Today's cars simply will not run right without a strong battery and charging system! Cut corners here at your own risk I'm a big believer in starting with the basics. As such I...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
Thank you wmburns I will try to check everything here that i can and will be taking my alternator in today to have it checked at orileys.
 
