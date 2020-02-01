Alternater shot?

Hello everyone I need a little help diagnosing an electrical issue. I have a 99 v6 3.8 and we live in Mt. Whenever i start my car to warm it up the lights flicker and my heater blower pulses kinda like its puffing. As well as my dash gauges flicker with the pulse of the heater. My thoughts are possibly a weak or failing alternator, but when I am driving the dash reads normal for charging and my battery is always charged. Any ideas on the possible culprit. Thank you guys and gals for all your help.