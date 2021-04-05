Alternator Fuse blowing above 3000 RPM

J

Jules98GT

New Member
Apr 4, 2021
1
0
1
29
Indiana
Hi all I am new here and look forward to sharing all my adventures lol

I have a 1998 Mustang GT.

I've run into an issue where above 3000 RPM the alternator fuse is blowing. That the 20 amp one in the engine compartment.
I have tried 3 alternators. All with new rectifiers.
I've replaced the fuseable link, and replaced the 3 wire connector at the alternator. yel/wht, grn/red/ blk/wht
I have NOT replaced the blk/wht wire that is apart of the rectifier circuit.

Before i start replacing the wiring in the charging circuit all together I wanted to ask a few questions.

I noticed two connectors under the fuse box, same colors as the rectifier wires. Is this how we get from the blk/org wire to the yel/wht wire?
Where is this change made?

This circuit is stupid simple.

Thanks!
 

