Alternator Fuse blowing above 3000 RPM

Hi all I am new here and look forward to sharing all my adventures lol



I have a 1998 Mustang GT.



I've run into an issue where above 3000 RPM the alternator fuse is blowing. That the 20 amp one in the engine compartment.

I have tried 3 alternators. All with new rectifiers.

I've replaced the fuseable link, and replaced the 3 wire connector at the alternator. yel/wht, grn/red/ blk/wht

I have NOT replaced the blk/wht wire that is apart of the rectifier circuit.



Before i start replacing the wiring in the charging circuit all together I wanted to ask a few questions.



I noticed two connectors under the fuse box, same colors as the rectifier wires. Is this how we get from the blk/org wire to the yel/wht wire?

Where is this change made?



This circuit is stupid simple.



Thanks!