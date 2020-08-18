Electrical Alternator replaced and weirdness now exists, kinda

so, i saw my voltage gauge drop to below half about 3 days ago after starting it and i was certain the alt died. Looking at it, the thin bolts holding the clamshell together were even torqued a bit making then tilt a bit. Anyways, got the replacement, attached one molex plug and bolted it on leaving me the molex plug from teh factory harness and 3 bare wires from the alt. 2 12v lines and the stater wire, of course. Soldered them all up and heat shrinked em, no voltage from the alt. Started it up, took the neg off, it died. I put a small jumper across constant and the stater wire (which i know is negative) and it of course sparked, but then it started working. 14.4 volts when running! Has anyone else ever run across anything remotely similar to this?

edit: im dumb, had to connect the factory wire to 12v. Works every time now.
 
