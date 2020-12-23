Electrical Alternator Troubleshooting

Hey! I have a 1992 Mustang 5.0, bone stock. Out of nowhere my alternator stopped charging the battery, but 2 autostore's say its good. Maybe it's the voltage regulator? Also its the stock 75 AMP. I'm not sure. There was one wire going to the starter solenoid that I did replace, it was a green wire that looked like it blew. Replaced it with a new fuseable link, nothing. Also replaced the ground near the intake that goes from motor to firewall, since it looked toast, still nothing. I have yet to test the alternator troubleshooting checklist, but which alternator wire is the output wire? This is my daily, so I need it running ASAP. Thanks all!
 

