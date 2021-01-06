Electrical Alternator wiring

Aug 21, 2017
1974 v6 engine
I've changed everything I can think of but the the charging system still won't work. Does anyone have a wiring diagram for the charging system? I'm used to there being a wire to the battery from the alternator or something and there's doesn't seem to be anything like that on here. Nothing has been rewired or anything from what I can tell.
 

