karthief said: I have a frpp driveshaft in my junk for the past 15 years, it had the snot beat out of it try'n to fix a bucking problem that was self inflicted, still tru blu

Compare the wall thickness , tube diameter and type of ujoints used in each, but to be real for the difference in price on a stock or a mild build daily driver the money can be spent in better places, or find a used one and have new ujoints installed and balanced. Click to expand...

Thanks for the feedback, karthief. That's good info. I think I'll go with the alum frpp since it seems to be less hassle than having new ujoints installed and shaft balanced. I have a vibration that starts at 55mph. While I realize that the shot ujoints are probably part of this problem, I'll just go ahead and get the alum drive shaft in case my drive shaft is part of the problem also. I wasn't sure if the "one piece" was worth the extra $$.-Kevin