Aluminum radiator with aluminum shroud install question

I have a 65 coupe with original 289. I installed an aluminum 2 row radiator and a Spal 16" fan. I would like to buy or make an aluminum shroud to hold the fan, but it appears that there is only about 3/8" between the electric fan and the water pump pulley. Has anyone tried and accomplished this. If so is there a trick or tip to getting the shroud and fan to fit.AND has anyone tried two smaller fans on the 289 with an aluminum shroud. The reason I ask is that by using the two fans I might be able to space them apart which might give me the clearance I need to the water pump pulley bolts. I have no problem in buying two smaller fans and a shroud if it will work with good water temps.I would appreciate any help anyone can give.Thanks