Progress Thread alwayshi 00 GT supercharged build

Feb 22, 2019
Hello everyone,
This is a progress thread for my 2000 sunburst gold GT. I've always dreamt of owning a New Edge from even before I could drive. I missed on an opportunity to purchase a Cobra a few years ago (I didn't research enough and thought the car had clutch problems, not knowing these cars have clutch cables vs hydro hahaha) anyways, that opportunity was long gone and I knew I would never come across another deal for a Cobra like that again..I remained patient and decided a GT build would be just as fun if I could find a clean base. Fast forward to February 2019 and I stumbled upon an 79,000 original miles and immaculate condition GT for a good price. It has majority of the usual bolt-ons already done, so I ended up purchasing it.

The car already had:
- Traction-Lok Posi
- 3.73s
- King Cobra Clutch, Billet flywheel
- Steeda tri-ax shifter
- Bassani X pipes w/ hi-flow cats
- Ford Racing shorty headers
- Steeda Catback
- Cobra front brake conversion
- Steeda upper control arms
- Eibach pro springs
- Ford racing aluminum driveshaft
- MAC CAI
- C&L trueflow intake plenum
- BBK 75mm TB
- Typhoon intake manifold
- ACCEL coil on plugs
- Mach 1 chin spoiler and grille
- Cobra replica rims


IMG_3210.jpgIMG_3211.jpg

I took it to the drag strip to see what she could run as is, and managed a 13.8 @ 100.xx mph in the 1/4 with a crappy 2.2 60' (couldn't catch traction all).

From even before purchasing the car, when I dreamt of a New Edge, I always wanted it to be supercharged. So I decided to begin planning my build for a street/weekend strip car.

First things first was to prep the rear 8.8 to handle more power. Since the clutch was new and the car already had an aluminum driveshaft I decided to beef up the 8.8 with 31 spline moser axles, new posi and keep the 3.73s and rebuild all axle seals and bearings, extended rear studs, and replace the Steeda upper control arms, and also purchase lower control arms (had a package deal on LMR).

IMG_3593.jpgIMG_3635.jpgIMG_3637.jpg

Continued build on post #2
 
After building the rear end, I never returned back to the track. I told myself I'll enjoy the car as it is, and use the time to research a lot into supercharging the 2v 4.6.
I used multiple forums, and thru the help of many out there, Sonic02 (I believe that's his username on moddedmustangs) build thread with pictures, and @Dark04GT, I was able to figure out and plan how I really wanted to accomplish my goal; supercharged with a FMIC. I decided to do a FMIC instead of spraying meth because of the simplicity (yes its tight with a FMIC but I don't have to worry about the meth pump, running wires and lines and yada yada yada).

I decided on the Vortech V3 SI charger because of the price. Procharger would've been the ticket, but the price for a tuner kit was just so much more than the Vortech tuner kit, and Kenne Bell was just a tad bit more.

I then prepped as I acquired the tuner kit first (thank you Vortech for awesome service and a great price!), then a gauge cluster pod that I planned to run an AFR gauge and boost gauge. I wanted those two gauges in my face and not on the pillar where I felt would be more difficult to see, rather than glancing down quickly and back onto the road.

The pod and gauges went in, and I also ordered a FMIC, and began working on moving the powersteering cooler lines out of the way, and fabbing its brackets (just so when the time comes for the superchager to go in - I was ready and it was one less thing to do)

9042C258-DB36-487E-983E-B6FFB2CF4516.JPG0ABAFA33-2536-4854-9FF2-D4C051A1A59C.JPG

The AFR gauge is from Innovate, Boost gauge is from Autometer, and the intercooler is a 31x3 (I believe) from On3 Performance. I decided to stay away from ebay intercoolers, and the On3 was priced very well. I figured the On3 intercooler must also FLOW well due to the fact that many others out there using their turbo kits are producing a lot of power and never complained about the intercooler (mainly fitment of the turbo pieces of that kit).

Months moved on as I read more and more and aquired my fuel needs, MAF, and tuning options.
Other than the Vortech kit, I also purchased a 16" 3" diameter intercooler straight pipe with a tial flange already welded onto it, a Tial 50mm BOV, HPX PMAS MAF, Ford Racing 47 lb injectors, 1 step cooler plugs, Moroso catch can, and Deatschworks 340lph plug and play fuel pump with a replacement fuel tank filler neck grommet. For tuning, HP tuners now supports New Edge mustangs, and a tuner locally for me agreed he would be able to tune the car.

Following, i then installed the fuel pump by myself fairly easy.

16AABF2F-FBF5-434E-8820-9F0CBE81362D.JPGIMG_4928.jpg

The first week of October 2019, I had some time off from life, and started the install of the supercharger.
Continue to Post #3
 
In one weeks time (I really took my time haha), everything went in, including building my own powerpipe for the intake of the charger. I had a friend of mine also weld a lot of the intercooler piping to minimize the coupler usage. Each coupler utilized 87mm T-bolt bands.

IMG_5287.jpgIMG_5297.jpgIMG_5407.jpgIMG_5414.jpg74EBABE1-BE55-4AC3-8115-E79585F2BB3C.JPG

Thru all the reading, and posts from many other supercharged builds out there, I was able to retain my bumper support with enough room for the intercooler and zero interference, make the powerpipe, and clock the supercharger with enough room for intercooler piping, and route vacuum lines correctly.

Post #4, will include how I routed my vacuum lines for boost, BOV, and the PCV delete into catchcan/atmosphere, and some of the small problems I came across.

Right now, the car runs, and idles great. I'm still datalogging and will continue to work on the tune as time allows, and hit the dyno when I, and the tuner are ready.
 
(Reserve post #4 for reasons stated above)

IMG_5371.jpg

For the orange circle, I tied into here for boost gauge. The red circle I left alone and tied it into the charge piping after the MAF, and after the IAT. As for the blue circle, this was a part tied into the PCV system from the passenger side valve cover. I removed "blue", and ran my BOV vacuum line to here as how 02Sonic did in his build.
Tial explains that in order for their BOV to operate correctly, a 6mm ID vacuum hose needs to be used. This "blue" port is slightly larger, but actuates the BOV quickly, and correctly.
As for the PCV system I routed a line from the passenger side behind the engine (firewall side) and T'd it together with the driver side valve cover. It then runs into one side of the catch can. The opposing port of the catch can runs into the fender, witha small cheapo filter attached to it. By doing this as explained by @Dark04GT , the PCV system is now passive, and vents on its own instead of using a vacuum, to help aid and assist. No problem with that, because its the same as those who run just filters on the valve cover.

Now, for the small problem that I came across for this installation. The belt supplied by Vortech is a 108.2". I'm running the stock 3.6 pulley that the charger came with. I found this belt for my application, was a tad too big. I even replaced my tensioner and still had too much slack for my liking. The car ran, but during datalogging and tuning, I would get belt slip occasionally with a blip of the throttle, and REALLYYYY get belt slip with the air conditioning on. I researched online (shoutout to @Sluggie24 ), and even called Vortech and they told me to drop a belt size, so i did.
The belt size that I am now using is an outer diameter of 108 1/8, but a working length of 107.55. I installed this belt and voila, all is well!

The part number for this belt size is Gates brand K06-1075 if anyone is interested. I still feel like it could be a little tighter but the next belt size down would be TOO tight.

One flaw with Vortech's design is that you have to remove the supercharger to change a belt. After a few tries, it becomes second nature lol. I just hope I don't have to do it for a looooong time.

A tip I found on youtube on how to even reach the tensioner (the supercharger blocks it) is to use a 14" pipe wrench, with an old cut tube taped to the jaw. The wrench slips onto the tensioner and it makes life soooo much easier to slip the belt on and off.

IMG_5465.jpg

That's it for now. I'll update as I continue to datalog and tune the car, and definitely update on dyno day (whenever that will be). I'm just really happy to have the car running. I don't know how much lbs of boost I'm running because I stayed out of boost so far while logging. I'm hoping for somewhere near the 400whp mark and I'll be completely stoked. If anyone has any questions, concerns, and if you need better pictures don't hesitate. It was a pain for me to research for everything in one place so I'm trying to initiate this build thread for those who are considering to build a new edge with a vortech supercharger.

Thanks for checking it out and check back for updates!
 
Alright guys I need some help,
Finally got to the dyno and I’m not making nearly as much boost as I’d thought...

pressure tested it and had a fat leak at the IAT, so I refitted a new rubber grommet and that got fixed.
I also have two pin hole leaks from the welds that extended the intercooler inlet and outlet. I need to get that rewelded..

3rd leak, at the IAC. How the hell do I fix that? It’s dumping quite a good amount of air..

max boost I was able to achieve was roughly 5lbs...

@Dark04GT any advice?
 
