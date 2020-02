(Reserve post #4 for reasons stated above)For the orange circle, I tied into here for boost gauge. The red circle I left alone and tied it into the charge piping after the MAF, and after the IAT. As for the blue circle, this was a part tied into the PCV system from the passenger side valve cover. I removed "blue", and ran my BOV vacuum line to here as how 02Sonic did in his build.Tial explains that in order for their BOV to operate correctly, a 6mm ID vacuum hose needs to be used. This "blue" port is slightly larger, but actuates the BOV quickly, and correctly.As for the PCV system I routed a line from the passenger side behind the engine (firewall side) and T'd it together with the driver side valve cover. It then runs into one side of the catch can. The opposing port of the catch can runs into the fender, witha small cheapo filter attached to it. By doing this as explained by @Dark04GT , the PCV system is now passive, and vents on its own instead of using a vacuum, to help aid and assist. No problem with that, because its the same as those who run just filters on the valve cover.Now, for the small problem that I came across for this installation. The belt supplied by Vortech is a 108.2". I'm running the stock 3.6 pulley that the charger came with. I found this belt for my application, was a tad too big. I even replaced my tensioner and still had too much slack for my liking. The car ran, but during datalogging and tuning, I would get belt slip occasionally with a blip of the throttle, and REALLYYYY get belt slip with the air conditioning on. I researched online (shoutout to @Sluggie24 ), and even called Vortech and they told me to drop a belt size, so i did.The belt size that I am now using is an outer diameter of 108 1/8, but a working length of 107.55. I installed this belt and voila, all is well!The part number for this belt size is Gates brand K06-1075 if anyone is interested. I still feel like it could be a little tighter but the next belt size down would be TOO tight.One flaw with Vortech's design is that you have to remove the supercharger to change a belt. After a few tries, it becomes second nature lol. I just hope I don't have to do it for a looooong time.A tip I found on youtube on how to even reach the tensioner (the supercharger blocks it) is to use a 14" pipe wrench, with an old cut tube taped to the jaw. The wrench slips onto the tensioner and it makes life soooo much easier to slip the belt on and off.That's it for now. I'll update as I continue to datalog and tune the car, and definitely update on dyno day (whenever that will be). I'm just really happy to have the car running. I don't know how much lbs of boost I'm running because I stayed out of boost so far while logging. I'm hoping for somewhere near the 400whp mark and I'll be completely stoked. If anyone has any questions, concerns, and if you need better pictures don't hesitate. It was a pain for me to research for everything in one place so I'm trying to initiate this build thread for those who are considering to build a new edge with a vortech supercharger.Thanks for checking it out and check back for updates!