Hello everyone,This is a progress thread for my 2000 sunburst gold GT. I've always dreamt of owning a New Edge from even before I could drive. I missed on an opportunity to purchase a Cobra a few years ago (I didn't research enough and thought the car had clutch problems, not knowing these cars have clutch cables vs hydro hahaha) anyways, that opportunity was long gone and I knew I would never come across another deal for a Cobra like that again..I remained patient and decided a GT build would be just as fun if I could find a clean base. Fast forward to February 2019 and I stumbled upon an 79,000 original miles and immaculate condition GT for a good price. It has majority of the usual bolt-ons already done, so I ended up purchasing it.The car already had:- Traction-Lok Posi- 3.73s- King Cobra Clutch, Billet flywheel- Steeda tri-ax shifter- Bassani X pipes w/ hi-flow cats- Ford Racing shorty headers- Steeda Catback- Cobra front brake conversion- Steeda upper control arms- Eibach pro springs- Ford racing aluminum driveshaft- MAC CAI- C&L trueflow intake plenum- BBK 75mm TB- Typhoon intake manifold- ACCEL coil on plugs- Mach 1 chin spoiler and grille- Cobra replica rimsI took it to the drag strip to see what she could run as is, and managed a 13.8 @ 100.xx mph in the 1/4 with a crappy 2.2 60' (couldn't catch traction all).From even before purchasing the car, when I dreamt of a New Edge, I always wanted it to be supercharged. So I decided to begin planning my build for a street/weekend strip car.First things first was to prep the rear 8.8 to handle more power. Since the clutch was new and the car already had an aluminum driveshaft I decided to beef up the 8.8 with 31 spline moser axles, new posi and keep the 3.73s and rebuild all axle seals and bearings, extended rear studs, and replace the Steeda upper control arms, and also purchase lower control arms (had a package deal on LMR).Continued build on post #2