I stripped one of my flare nuts and I am attempting to replace it. I cut the line and put the new nut on. Now I am trying to double flare the line. I really don’t understand though. I have been practicing this on some 5/16 transmission cooler hardline that I cut off of my car. I could not get the first part of the double flare for the life of me. I am doing this freehand, as I do not have a vice. Though I do feel like I am getting a good amount of force into it. At first I thought my die were just bad because I got them from a rented tool and they looked pretty bad. I got some new ones that look way better and they have delivered the same results. I decided to try to flare the actual line(which is in the car) because it is smaller and might be easier to bend (also I’m not sure if there is a difference in material between brake line and transmission line). Well I did that for a little while and using a little leverage from the car I got it further than I ever have, until the line snapped clean off!! All that work for nothing. This is now what I am left with.I recut the brake line and I am ready to start again as soon as I know what I can fix. I saw a fancy double flaring tool on Amazon for 30 dollars, has anyone had any experience with those? Do they make a flaring tool with a bolt head so I can just use my impact? Lol. Any help is appreciated…