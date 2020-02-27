Tango_Yankee
Alright guys. So, I just put together a 331 stroker lower end while I had the engine out of my car. I'm running the GT40P Explorer intake and a decently hefty 0.550" cam. However, I am still on stock injectors. Will the car even run on the stock injectors and fuel pressure? Will it be too lean or will I get knocking and pinging or will the computer be able to compensate just enough? I plan on upgrading soon, but for right now, I need to know. Any input is appreciated.
Thanks!
