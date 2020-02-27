Engine Am I in Trouble? 331 Stoker Fuel.

Alright guys. So, I just put together a 331 stroker lower end while I had the engine out of my car. I'm running the GT40P Explorer intake and a decently hefty 0.550" cam. However, I am still on stock injectors. Will the car even run on the stock injectors and fuel pressure? Will it be too lean or will I get knocking and pinging or will the computer be able to compensate just enough? I plan on upgrading soon, but for right now, I need to know. Any input is appreciated.
Thanks!
 

It will run...do you have a stock fuel pressure regulator ?

Do you have a wideband or AFR gauge ?

Running...even starting the engine lean can cause ring seat issues if it's a fresh bottom end. If not you should be able to start it with the vacuum line to the FPR off. This will increase fuel pressure. The 19lb factory injectors are not enough to safely drive the car. I do know people that have use 24lb injectors on 331 engines but their cam may have been tamer than yours.

The fuel system isn't the place to cheap out. If you are running lean it will make your life harder than it needs to be.

It's very hard to get the engine to stay running to adjust timing, idle, and check for leaks if your set up is going to be starving for fuel.
 
It will run...do you have a stock fuel pressure regulator ?

Do you have a wideband or AFR gauge ?

Running...even starting the engine lean can cause ring seat issues if it's a fresh bottom end. If not you should be able to start it with the vacuum line to the FPR off. This will increase fuel pressure. The 19lb factory injectors are not enough to safely drive the car. I do know people that have use 24lb injectors on 331 engines but their cam may have been tamer than yours.

The fuel system isn't the place to cheap out. If you are running lean it will make your life harder than it needs to be.

It's very hard to get the engine to stay running to adjust timing, idle, and check for leaks if your set up is going to be starving for fuel.
Damn, that is a shame to hear. It's a stock FPR and a stock rail. I'm looking at 30lbs injectors now. Would 30lbs injectors and an adjustable FPR be enough to safely drive it if I bump up the pressure a little bit?
 
They should be safe without increasing the pressure.

What year is your car ?

The stock rail is fine for what you need. Don't have to worry about that until you start hitting around 450hp.

If you have the factory fuel pump it may become an issue. I recommend a 190lph pump....255lph would be better....you'd have room to grow.
 
Your car will need to be tuned somehow. Chip or stand alone like megasquirt or Stinger Pimpxs. The later being the most versatile. A microsquirt will run your set up easily but has less features. I run mspnp2 in my turbo fox.
 
They should be safe without increasing the pressure.

What year is your car ?

The stock rail is fine for what you need. Don't have to worry about that until you start hitting around 450hp.

If you have the factory fuel pump it may become an issue. I recommend a 190lph pump....255lph would be better....you'd have room to grow.
It's a 1990.

Okay, injectors are definitely a must, but the problem is, I'm seriously running out of money and time right now. I really cant afford a whole tuning setup. Will stock run fine for now at least with the 30lbs injectors?
 
It's a 1990.

Okay, injectors are definitely a must, but the problem is, I'm seriously running out of money and time right now. I really cant afford a whole tuning setup. Will stock run fine for now at least with the 30lbs injectors?
Looks like I also have the cash for the fuel pump and pressure regulator as well. Though, there is no way I'll be able to pull off getting a tuner. Will having the stock tune potentially run the new injectors lean and grenade it anyways?
 
Your car will need to be tuned somehow. Chip or stand alone like megasquirt or Stinger Pimpxs. The later being the most versatile. A microsquirt will run your set up easily but has less features. I run mspnp2 in my turbo fox.
Though, on that same note, how far do I have to go with the tuning? Would a Bama plug in do the job well enough without a full tuning suite?
 
Though, on that same note, how far do I have to go with the tuning? Would a Bama plug in do the job well enough without a full tuning suite?
I just did some reading, and apparently, the Bama chips dont cover stroking. I'm at a loss, is the tune going to make or break the build? I apologize for the frantic posts, I'm kinda coming down to the wire and I'm stressed to get this thing done within my budget that rapidly shrank.
 
