It will run...do you have a stock fuel pressure regulator ?



Do you have a wideband or AFR gauge ?



Running...even starting the engine lean can cause ring seat issues if it's a fresh bottom end. If not you should be able to start it with the vacuum line to the FPR off. This will increase fuel pressure. The 19lb factory injectors are not enough to safely drive the car. I do know people that have use 24lb injectors on 331 engines but their cam may have been tamer than yours.



The fuel system isn't the place to cheap out. If you are running lean it will make your life harder than it needs to be.



It's very hard to get the engine to stay running to adjust timing, idle, and check for leaks if your set up is going to be starving for fuel.