Am I missing my charcoal canister?

I dont know much about cars and I recently bought this 1986 GT. Ever sense I bought it I have noticed a gas fume smell coming from the engine. I ignored it for a while but it has recently started to annoy me. I have tried to find the cause and I think I have with the help of people on this forum. I was going to test if my charcoal canister is bad and when I was looking for it I found this. I am pretty sure this is where it is supposed to be located (the image is taken right behind the radiator on the right side) and there is a detached cable and a metal line running into a pipe above my radiator into the engine area. Is this where the charcoal canister is supposed to be? If not, where is it? I'm having trouble finding it.