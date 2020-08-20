Am I missing something

Today was vacuuming back seat and floor on my 87 GT and noticed this.
I’ve owned the car since 1997, am only the second owner, and am puzzled. I’ve noticed it before but never actually took the time to snap the pic and ask the question. Is there supposed to be a cap or a plug that is supposed to cover that bolt which holds bottom of seat belt? It’s like that on both sides.
