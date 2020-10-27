Am I only guy here having issues withSVE LMR radiators?

This is now the 2nd time an LMR SVE radiator has taken a crap on me.

First one from LMR lasted me 4 years it got a pinhole leak on passengers side tank.

Replaced first radiator last year what a coincident 10/19/19 with a brand new LMR SVE black radiator, and 2 weeks passed warranty , same thing today pin hole on passengers side tank.

Is anyone out there having same issues as I am having?

Stock pulleys, standard flow water pump on 1993 on fox mustang .