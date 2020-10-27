Am I only guy here having issues withSVE LMR radiators?

A

aztecgwynn

Active Member
Apr 3, 2015
121
23
28
48
This is now the 2nd time an LMR SVE radiator has taken a crap on me.
First one from LMR lasted me 4 years it got a pinhole leak on passengers side tank.
Replaced first radiator last year what a coincident 10/19/19 with a brand new LMR SVE black radiator, and 2 weeks passed warranty , same thing today pin hole on passengers side tank.
Is anyone out there having same issues as I am having?
Stock pulleys, standard flow water pump on 1993 on fox mustang .
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

doobismaximus
Progress Thread finishing touches on my stroker build
Replies
21
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
A
BBK catalytic convers for shorty headers done
Replies
1
Views
526
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
B
[Project Car] 1986 5.0 V8 Foxbody Mustang Starting Issue
Replies
8
Views
597
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
C
Electrical New fox body owner little worried
Replies
29
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Canadianfox
C
V
A 20 year old car, with many faults!
Replies
7
Views
706
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Cobra262
C
Top Bottom