Sunday I got my 87 Gt dyno tuned and I much say I’m pretty surprised by the results. I was expecting less esp on a conservative tune and byty powerdyne only pulling 4lbs of boost. With air conditioning lol. My mods areHolley Systemax 2 intakeTwisted Wedge 170cc heads/valve springsAnderson N-41 camSiemen Deka 60lb injectorsFull exhaustPowerdyne 6psi pulley with UPR power pipe3:73 gearHolley terminator ECM398HP and 379 ft lb of torque on a stock bottom end is pretty impressive in my opinion. What do you guys think?