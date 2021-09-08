Vinnyc1487
Sunday I got my 87 Gt dyno tuned and I much say I’m pretty surprised by the results. I was expecting less esp on a conservative tune and by ty powerdyne only pulling 4lbs of boost. With air conditioning lol. My mods are
Holley Systemax 2 intake
Twisted Wedge 170cc heads/valve springs
Anderson N-41 cam
Siemen Deka 60lb injectors
Full exhaust
Powerdyne 6psi pulley with UPR power pipe
3:73 gear
Holley terminator ECM
398HP and 379 ft lb of torque on a stock bottom end is pretty impressive in my opinion. What do you guys think?
