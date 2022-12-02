Amazon and UPS....this is ridiculous

Ordered 4 tires from Amazon. They were shipped on the 28th 2nd day air and were supposed to be delivered on the 30th. I got 2 tires on the 30th, a third tire (after speaking with UPS) was put on the wrong truck and went to the other side of Oahu. The third tire was delivered tonight (Dec. 1st) at about 9 p.m. I check the 4th (Missing) tire and it went from California to Illinois. I am in Hawaii. It basically went 2500 miles in the wrong direction. So, I won't be able to mount my tires tomorrow like I had planned. UPS is saying "Christmas etc. etc. Short staffed etc.etc." Very irritating.