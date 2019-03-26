American autowire harness

So I went about Buying a new dash harness from american autowire since there was an electrical short in mine and it got burnt up due to 20 years of bad repairs. Directs are pretty straightforward and idiot proof with pictures very very nice quality. My questions are for the ecu hookup and they are very confusing and american autowire was not able to help. They say I have to buy a stand alone system but I believe I can get my stock ECU to work along with my injector harness. My question is were do you thing I should hook these two wires into my ecu according to stock schematics. I would hate to half to buy another 1500 in A stand alone system. Between this and after market gauges I'm 1600 dollars in.

I believe I need key on power ignition and constant battery power. My fuel pump is not an issue because I bought an automotive fuel pump harness for that.