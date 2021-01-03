For Sale American Muscle AMR Black multi spoke 19x8/5x114.3 wheels with Goodyear Eagle F1 285/35-19-less than 2K miles on tires.

JmP6889928

JmP6889928

May 18, 2019
645
847
103
62
Southwest Michigan
Located in Kalamazoo, Michigan area and will drive 100 miles to meet. If you want shipped, it's at your expense.

American Muscle AMR Black multi spoke 19x8/5x114.3 wheels with Goodyear Eagle F1 285/35-19-less than 2K miles on tires. This is a square setup I had on 2014 Mustang. Clears all big brake kits, in nice shape, (couple of small curb rash touched up and not noticeable) and I'll include red aluminum lugs. (This wheel including 255/40-19 tires from American Muscle runs $3483.00 as a package shipped. Wheels alone from American Muscle are $687.96/4 plus shipping. Tires at Tire Rack are currently $384.99 each plus mount and balance.) Includes Ford TPMS Sensors although I believe one is bad.

Asking $1200.00 OBO for this complete set.
 

Attachments

  • American Muscle Wheels 1.jpg
    American Muscle Wheels 1.jpg
    309.8 KB · Views: 3
  • American Muscle Wheels 2.jpg
    American Muscle Wheels 2.jpg
    198.5 KB · Views: 3
  • American Muscle Wheels 3.jpg
    American Muscle Wheels 3.jpg
    204 KB · Views: 3
  • American Muscle Wheels 4.jpg
    American Muscle Wheels 4.jpg
    265.7 KB · Views: 2
  • American Muscle Wheels 5.jpg
    American Muscle Wheels 5.jpg
    258.5 KB · Views: 3
  • American Muscle Wheels 6.jpg
    American Muscle Wheels 6.jpg
    258.1 KB · Views: 3
  • American Muscle Wheels 7.jpg
    American Muscle Wheels 7.jpg
    255 KB · Views: 3
  • American Muscle Wheels 8.jpg
    American Muscle Wheels 8.jpg
    181.2 KB · Views: 3
  • American Muscle Wheels 11.jpg
    American Muscle Wheels 11.jpg
    254.3 KB · Views: 3

