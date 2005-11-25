amp draw, GEM?????please help

MadDog2020 said:
Funny, my 00GT draws about ~130-140 mAmps as well. The car doesn't go much longer than 2 or 3 days tops without being driven and it starts OK. Would be curious to see if an idle 7 days kills it.
I pulled every fuse imaginable and my GEM is causing all the current draw, even after waiting the 45 min and what nots. I still wonder about the sticking voltage regulator though. Do you have an aftermarket chip in place? I have a Diablo Chipmaster Revolution, wondering if it is causing something?
Sorry to but in about my problem, just putting this out there so you know you are not alone... Good luck, keep us posted of your findings!
I kinda over-exaggerated the draw, however, Ford spec is 50 milliamps. so if you were pulling that 50 milliamps it would probalby take more towards a month or so. with your 130 to 140, i'm guessing around 2 weeks or such, merely because i'm too lazy to look up what reserve capacity you should have minimum and divide out how long your battery can sustain that draw before discharging.
c'mon guys, get those doors open, latch the latch and setup your ampmeter for draw testing, wait 45 mins and start pulling fuses.
if it's the GEM, start un-hooking every output that the GEM controls, dome lights, ect. but don't disturb or unhook an input otherwise you'll wake up the module and chase your tail or replace a $300.00 GEM and still have the same prob.
If you get all the outputs un-hooked and still have a draw, it very well could be the GEM, although it's not something seen on a regular basis, it's usually an alt regulator or something like a cell phone kit plugged into the cig lighter, see that happen a lot, old people also love those car ionic breeze machines.........