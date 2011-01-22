Amp light stays on. Please help

Kdubslugga said:



http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/fuel-alt-links-ign-ac.gif



Wiggle some stuff around see if you can get that light to go off even for a second.



The amp light is there to notify you when your charging system is below normal. If you have a problem with that 14 guage single wire anywhere, its gonna toss that light on regardless. I see you have an SSP car so you may have a slightly different alt. Is your alt a 130 amp? If so youd be looking at the 1 wire plug in on the alternator. Amp light is on but the car is charging? Sounds to me like you may have an issue with a single wire coming out of the alternator. Heres a good diagramWiggle some stuff around see if you can get that light to go off even for a second.The amp light is there to notify you when your charging system is below normal. If you have a problem with that 14 guage single wire anywhere, its gonna toss that light on regardless. I see you have an SSP car so you may have a slightly different alt. Is your alt a 130 amp? If so youd be looking at the 1 wire plug in on the alternator. Click to expand...

I just put in a brand new PA performance alternator pushing 130amps, a yellow top optima battery and an msd blaster coil. The amp light was on before with the old alternator and with the new one. Haven't tried to pull any codes. Don't have any of the equipment. Should I take it to a mechanic to hook up to find a code?On my car I noticed I have a seperate regulator for the alternator on the right side of engine bay. Two wires from that hooked up to the top of old alternator. I have wires all over the place. The engine is a bit of a rats nest right now. I'm not sure if some of the wiring was from the old cop sirens or what. The car was undercover so I didn't have any extra lights maybe some strobes but thats it.Also, underneath the steering column is a little black box that clicks every 20 seconds or so. When it clicks the volt meter goes down a notch and when it unclicks a few seconds later the meter goes back up. I've unplugged the harness that goes into in and the clicking stopped but the volt meter still shows it drawing.