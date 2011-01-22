Amp light stays on. Please help

89sspcoupe
Hey guys,
I just bought an 89 ssp couple with 130k miles on it. I've replaced the battery, the alternator, and the starting solenoid among other things. I'm mentioning these three because I thought they go hand in hand with my issue. My amp light stays on from start up and never turns off. I notice my car takes a while to start up when cold. Starter sounds good it just seems like there's a lack of power during start up. I don't know if these two are related but I figured I'd mention it in case they were. I'm wondering if this is a wiring issue or what. What does the amp light mean anyway? The amp light was on before I changed all the parts so I know its not the parts.
