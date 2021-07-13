Amp power wire through firewall

I want to start off by thanking everyone who continually post here and the great community we have. I purchased a clean stock 89 lx last September as my first car and have since gone on to buy an additional project fox and parts car with my father, I have found myself coming back to this forum time and time again, realizing others have had similar issues as myself which have been resolved.



On my main driver, I'm looking into installing a five-channel amp to pair with the aftermarket speakers installed and a subwoofer included in my purchase of the project car. I have found many people recommending running the amp power wire through the grommet for the steering shaft, and have even found evidence of this being done in my two other cars. Something about making a hole in that grommet makes me nervous. I'm interested to hear if this is the way most people have done the install or if there is an alternative, I'm also not very keen on drilling a hole and installing my own grommet.