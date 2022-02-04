An Active forum in 2022?

Feb 4, 2022
Warrior, Al
Didn't expect this but here we are-

My Name is Lorelei, I'm 33 and about to buy a project car. I'm looking at a 96-04 Convertible with a manual for an eventual high power street build. I don't particularly care if it's a v6 or v8 to begin with though having the v8 would be nice to get the LSD with, though i'm not even sure that'll matter that much at the power levels I'm going for.

Is there some major issue with using convertibles as a base as far as high power builds (800hp) go? This is a long-term project but I do have the build laid out.
 

Noobz347

Noobz347

I would stick with a hard-top but I'd never buy anything for myself that wasn't (the wife is a different story).

That said, either can be stiffened up with off-the-shelf parts made to stiffen up Mustang chassis. The aftermarket has no shortage of such things.

No matter [what] you do with the car, you will end up putting in Subframe connectors. How much rigidity you add beyond that is completely up to you. I would start by looking at kits that are simple to add to or already have integrated provisions for additional stiffening.

Take a look at Maximum Motorsports:

That is a link for complete [package]. You will at the very least get an idea of the kinds of things available.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Massachusetts
SFC's would be at a minimum, but you'd probably be wanting some sore of cage for maximum rigidity.

If oyu don't want to go the cage route (and i don't blame you on a convertible) i'd look at through the floor subframes, or perhaps even Stiffler's FIT kit to try and get as much bracing as possible underneath
 
