An Active forum in 2022?

I would stick with a hard-top but I'd never buy anything for myself that wasn't (the wife is a different story).That said, either can be stiffened up with off-the-shelf parts made to stiffen up Mustang chassis. The aftermarket has no shortage of such things.No matter [what] you do with the car, you will end up putting in Subframe connectors. How much rigidity you add beyond that is completely up to you. I would start by looking at kits that are simple to add to or already have integrated provisions for additional stiffening.Take a look at Maximum Motorsports:That is a link for complete [package]. You will at the very least get an idea of the kinds of things available.