Engine An Odd Engine Question

J

joekurt

Member
Oct 28, 2021
29
6
13
74
Pennsylvania
So my son and I are working on a 1976 Ford 302. I built this engine about 30 years ago with the intent of creating a Cobra engine (Cleveland 351 heads on a 302 block). Unfortunately the salvage yard sold me a pair of 351M heads which were used mostly on trucks. However, to make that work, coolant flow is different through the 351 heads so an additional hole was needed in the 302 deck to match up with the coolant channel in the head. We are now going to get rid of those 351M heads and go with a pair of AFR 165s. I am assuming we will need to plug those holes in the deck since there is no corresponding channel in the AFR heads? Any thoughts on how best to do this would be greatly appreciated. Small freeze plug? Have it welded? Thanks all!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Engine 302 Intake Manifold
Replies
7
Views
419
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
joekurt
J
B
New Engine Oil Problem
Replies
0
Views
58
Other Auto Tech
BubbaG
B
Vulpes5.0
302 Engine build questions
Replies
24
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LEEDAY Boss
LEEDAY Boss
S
For Sale All parts from 408 build that never materialized - all brand new! (Georgetown, TX)
Replies
4
Views
1K
Engine and Power Adder
Ang3lgarcia
A
JasonRP
Seemingly random 'will it fit' and 'how well does it work' kinds of questions...
Replies
19
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
Top Bottom