Analog White Face Air Fuel Ratio Gauges

I think these things are going the way of the Dodo bird. That last really nice gauge that I saw was the Greddy AFR gauge. Now you're hard pressed to even find an image of the thing on the interwebz.Second best IMO and still available although scarce is the Innovate:Straight up analog 5v AFR wideband gauge.So here's my question: What other straight analog 5v input gauges are out there that I'm missing? Most of the ones I see being sold today come as part of a kit that already includes the sensor and signal processor.I just want a straight up analog AFR gauge that I can feed from a 5V source