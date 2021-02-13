And as time went along..I changed how things looked to me.

CarMichael Angelo
clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
An old friend texts me three photos of one of my previous fairmont/zephyrs that I built about 23 years ago...Nobody has really seen these pics before..( and after looking at them,...it’s maybe a good thing)
I bought this car as a factory V8 fairmont for next to nothing back in the day...Everything on the car required some sort of compromise...A buddy deal paint job, stuff that I had bargained off of other cars, now applied to this one ( i.e. the hideous wing, the 4 lug Centerline wheels...Plastic seats,..plastic fuel cell..)
The only thing I didn’t compromise on was the engine power adder....The first time I plummed an intake for a fogger..( albeit a “sportsman fogger”) But the engine was A Cast iron headed Wirkd Sr./KB hypereutec piston stock bottom end
That met its untimely end at the hands of the kid that bought it from me.
As I recall this was a 1997 project car...I was broke, but addicted to drag racing,....I poured every single dime i made into this car..
There was a time that I thought this thing was cool,...now I'm ashamed to admit I built it.
* But...as much as I've think I've changed....look at the fender...
And.. for the few that have seen it..This is how that car ended up last year..
