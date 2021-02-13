And as time went along..I changed how things looked to me.

An old friend texts me three photos of one of my previous fairmont/zephyrs that I built about 23 years ago...Nobody has really seen these pics before..( and after looking at them,...it’s maybe a good thing)

I bought this car as a factory V8 fairmont for next to nothing back in the day...Everything on the car required some sort of compromise...A buddy deal paint job, stuff that I had bargained off of other cars, now applied to this one ( i.e. the hideous wing, the 4 lug Centerline wheels...Plastic seats,..plastic fuel cell..)
The only thing I didn’t compromise on was the engine power adder....The first time I plummed an intake for a fogger..( albeit a “sportsman fogger”) But the engine was A Cast iron headed Wirkd Sr./KB hypereutec piston stock bottom end
That met its untimely end at the hands of the kid that bought it from me.

As I recall this was a 1997 project car...I was broke, but addicted to drag racing,....I poured every single dime i made into this car..

20210209_215454~2.jpg

20210209_215458.jpg
20210209_215711.jpg

There was a time that I thought this thing was cool,...now I'm ashamed to admit I built it.

* But...as much as I've think I've changed....look at the fender...

And.. for the few that have seen it..This is how that car ended up last year..
20190221_034034000_iOS.jpg
 
Gotta start somewhere in the hobby... Look how far you have come since then. Hell I remember when I was doing my m90 craziness.... I almost want to delete that part of my thread ..
 
