And Im back - with the same car from 13 years ago!

Hey Everyone,



So I bought back the 93 GT I sold to one of my Soldiers back in 07. I bought it in 02, dropped a 5.8 in it, then sold it before being stationed in California. And I just bought it back. Not nearly as nice as when I sold it! Anyways, I'll be fixing or upgrading pretty much everything in the next 4-5 months so I'll be on here a lot.