And I'm Back

After almost two months I finally got my ECU back from DIY. I put everything back together today and of course it doesn't seem to be working correctly. I swear I had this thing pretty dialed in before I sent the ECU off. So I have a couple quick questions. First is about the flex fuel sensor. I went ahead and added one since I had the time. It's plumbed into the return line and the signal wire is connected to pin M on the aux plug. But I kept getting a sensor code while running the car. So I decided to disable the sensor for now until I feel like troubleshooting it further. But as soon as I do that the idle starts to wander. Why would disabling the sensor cause the idle to wander?

Another question I had is about the warm up enrichment. I know this is dumb, but should the WUE should be lit up green when the engine is fully warmed up? I thought it would be green while the engine is in WUE and then once out of that the WUE light would go out. I was seeing green the entire time the engine was running and the coolant temp was up to 192 degrees I have it set to exit WUE at 160.

As a side note I'm not sure I totally trust my widebands. At times they seem to work fine, then suddenly they'll drift apart. I've noticed at times when sitting in a KOEO situation they don't always go full lean like I've seen other widebands do. I've reached out to Zeitronix to see what they say. To be honest I haven't been overly impressed with them so far.

I was going to attach a couple logs with the flex fuel sensor on and off, but apparently I messed something up and they're an mlq file instead of msq. And the site won't let me upload the mlq.
 

