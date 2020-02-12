And just when you’ve thought you’ve heard it all...

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
There’s this guy...pissed because his 315 Nitto’s “bulge” when mounted on a 10” wide wheel.
Considering 315 size Nitto NT-05's? Look At Pic Inside.

So I got these mounted and have been a little dissapointed by how they bulge on the rim. I have 18x10's. I've owned other 315's before, RSII's right before these and have not had bulge. Nitto's usually run narrow so this surprised me. From a traction standpoint I'm very very pleased, and that's...
I give up. You’d think he’d be pissed because he has to drive around in a plain white homogenous wrapper, but nope....this guy thinks a drag radial shouldn’t have pliable sidewalls that bulge compared to the rigid ones his previous tires had.

Too bad I didn’t see that back in the day...I’d tell him to find a mirror, look into it, and tell himself to shut the phck up.
 

