And so begins another winter here in the Northeast

Well. Took the Fox out for its last blast of the season yesterday with the wife and daughter. Put some stabil in the tank and then off to the gas station to fill her up. Then back into the garage with carpet squares under each tire to prevent flat spots, cover on, and she’s ready for a long winters nap. Then wife brought down her arsenal of Christmas decorations. Can barely see the car now. Lol. And soon the snow blower will be in the garage too. Not one show this year. Almost every event was canceled due to COVID. Happy, healthy and safe holidays to everybody. Hopefully next year will be better.