And yet another over heating issue

SMOKEDYA

SMOKEDYA

15 Year Member
Jul 13, 2003
3,621
8
79
Tucson AZ
95 cobra motor. Car only blows hot air from heater getting hot and overheating. Stock gauge reads fine sometimes sometimes it pegs on red. A few times it blew hot air from the heater vents now after replacing with the new stock 195 t stat with a 180 T stat it blows cold. The top radiator hose is always hard, then after it cools off it becomes soft and almost collapses, and all the coolant it in the over flow tank. I also have noticed i keep going threw coolant with no leaks.I feel i have the air bubbles out of the system as well? I have replaced the T stat with the same results. It dont always over heats but it does more so then not. Fans wok as they should. Tonight ,I double checked the burping of the system, when i took the cap off the radiator. I never really seen the coolant flowing to speak, but more less bubbling like air. Once this slowed down i added more coolant then it really started to bubble over then became violent boiling over like hot boiling water. Also when it gets hot it don't matter, if it's idleing, stop and go traffic, or freeway driving. Also when it gets hot sometimes it cools back off (on the stock gauge and everything is fine,. Then i can shut it down go out the next day and it's a hole new ordeal. Could over heat, or it might not? Hard to say... almost like theres a blockage then it frees itself up? Any ideas? Also any way to do a good flush on these systems?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
941
571
103
28
Savannah
If you’re losing coolant with no leaks, then it could be getting burned due to a head gasket having gone out.
 
G

GT4Lyfe

New Member
Feb 21, 2021
13
0
1
35
PA
Cobra should have coolant bled through crossover, very important. Air bubbles cause alot of problems on this engine.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
18,771
6,193
193
polk county florida
Pull the thermostat out and pan test it on the stove with a thermometer to see when it opens, even new ones don't always operate correctly, I jack up the front of the car as far as I can when refilling the coolant or use one of those burbing funnels.
Also make sure the t stat is oriented correctly.
There is the possibility of a blown head gasket. Compression test it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Engine overheating
Replies
13
Views
887
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
C
Wierd Cooling Issue
Replies
3
Views
294
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
C
98 GT, condensation under passenger side dash
Replies
3
Views
142
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
tsemmett
tsemmett
Lawdawg86
Sold my 94 GT convertible and buyer calls me next day with an issue
Replies
10
Views
794
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
R
Fox Coolant Flush & Fill - Non Running Engine
Replies
7
Views
265
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom