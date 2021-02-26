And yet another over heating issue

95 cobra motor. Car only blows hot air from heater getting hot and overheating. Stock gauge reads fine sometimes sometimes it pegs on red. A few times it blew hot air from the heater vents now after replacing with the new stock 195 t stat with a 180 T stat it blows cold. The top radiator hose is always hard, then after it cools off it becomes soft and almost collapses, and all the coolant it in the over flow tank. I also have noticed i keep going threw coolant with no leaks.I feel i have the air bubbles out of the system as well? I have replaced the T stat with the same results. It dont always over heats but it does more so then not. Fans wok as they should. Tonight ,I double checked the burping of the system, when i took the cap off the radiator. I never really seen the coolant flowing to speak, but more less bubbling like air. Once this slowed down i added more coolant then it really started to bubble over then became violent boiling over like hot boiling water. Also when it gets hot it don't matter, if it's idleing, stop and go traffic, or freeway driving. Also when it gets hot sometimes it cools back off (on the stock gauge and everything is fine,. Then i can shut it down go out the next day and it's a hole new ordeal. Could over heat, or it might not? Hard to say... almost like theres a blockage then it frees itself up? Any ideas? Also any way to do a good flush on these systems?