You may be ok with 1.7's and that cam even though 1.6's are recommended. Only way to be sure is to put clay on top of the cylinders, torque the heads down (you can do this without putting a gasket on and then subtract the torqued thickness of the head gasket.. or you can use the old head gasket for this test. Put a very light spring on one intake and exhaust valve so the lifter doesn't collapse when you turn it over, go through one cycle for the cylinder and pull the head back off, slice the clay in half with a razor blade and then measure the thinnest part of the clay. The general consensus is .080" clearance for the intake and .100" for the exhaust.



Someone may already be running 1.7's with this cam. Also depends if you plan to run it at 0 degrees or retarded/advanced, as this will change the timing for the valves, thus possibly affecting Piston to Valve (PTV) clearance. Possibility of either exchanging the rockers or selling/trading them and getting yourself some 1.6's are there so do your due dilligence before you just bolt it all together and fire it up. I would be VERY surprised if you have an issue as the N41 is only .512 intake/exhaust with 1.6's. Cam specs are AFM N-41 - 222*/232* - 278*/286* - .512"/.512" - .320"/.320" - 110* - 106*/114*.



Good luck!