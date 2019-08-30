So I bought a Anderson n41 cam to go with my gt40p heads I plan to install. I had order crane cam 1.7 rockers before I went back and checked and realize it is recommended to run 1.6’s with this cam. This will be my first cam and head job, is it possible to run 1.7s with this cam? What would the effects be on the car? It’s mostly a “daily” but I have a work truck so my daily driving is minimal at best. My understanding of how the cam works is limited at best. Any help would be appreciated.
The car has a trick flow up and lower intake, 3.73s, headers, and your basic other bolt ons.
