Annoying Sound Coming From Engine?

Hello, this is my first time posting an issue that I'm having with my

2005 Mustang GT. Here goes. I decided to install a set of BBK shorty

headers and when I accelerate I hear what sounds like an exhaust leak

coming from the passenger side of my engine? However, I've installed

three different types of Header gaskets and I still hear the same sound

under acceleration? There is No sound when at idle. I've also installed

all new bolts and they are all still tight as well as all the connections of

the exhaust system. Could someone Please tell what this sound could

possible be other then an exhaust leak? This has me every perplexed

and is driving me crazy. I would definitely appreciate any help.

Cheers!