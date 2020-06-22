Another 4.6 valve seal

351crownvic
I am going to be changing the valve seals in my grand marquis. I was glossing over videos on it and came across this. I didnt see him using rope or air to hold the valves up. Its not in english but from what i gathered he was bringing every cyl up to tdc that he was working on. That way the valve couldnt fall in. It just slightly dropped till it touched the piston. Any thoughts?
View: https://youtu.be/ohF8ffuUkgs
