Engine Another bad distributor?

Andresquintana.mma

Andresquintana.mma

Member
Nov 28, 2014
51
4
8
28
My car was idling bad and I was attempting to fix it when my car backfired and didnt start back up, long story short it was a bad distributor which was fairly new about 8 months. Got a new one after I went thru the cranks but doesnt start check list. Today I put the interior back together and and ran my new spark plug wires all neat put the CAI back on and test drove it because I figured the timing was off and it was didnt have much power. I take a break before I time it and get some food hangout for a bit I go back out to time it attempt to start it and cranks but no start again. Tested for spark and no spark at the plug or the coil just like last time. Did my distributor go bad again and if it keeps going out do I have a wiring problem somewhere? Pretty bummed out because I thought I had it going. Let me know what else I need to test or what I should do.Its an 88 MAF conversion with gt40 heads and cobra intake.
 

