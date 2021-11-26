Another caliper sticking

I was driving my 2001 GT today and I could tell a brake was dragging. I started smelling something strange. I stopped at a store and got out to feel my wheels to see which one it was. Looked at the left front and it was smoking. I decided to drive it home and lost my brakes. Had to drive 5 miles with no brakes. I just replaced the right front caliper because it locked up completely. Can not understand why I lost my brakes though. Have not torn it down yet to see what's going on with it. Why do I keep having calipers lock up? I have been driving over 40 years and never had that happen until I got my mustang.
 

