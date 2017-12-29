Another High Idle Problem 200 Rpm And Higher...(already Replaced Iac)

Taker730444 said: Has a high idle with the IAC plugged in say ooo around 2000 - 2500 RPM. When I unplug it it drops to normal 900 RPM. Click to expand...

Troubleshoot IAC idle problems 1996-2004

Taker730444 said: Next issue TPS unplug it I get no response nothing not even a fart from the car... Click to expand...

Taker730444 said: Now lastly I need a wireing diagram. For the black wire with the white stripe in the pic below on the middle black conector with the arrow pointing at the wire. Mine is melted..... Click to expand...

Battery negative

Radiator core support

engine grounding strap going between the left hand motor mount and frame rail.

behind center console.

Howto perform charging system voltage drop test

First problem. 900 RPM with the IAC disconnected is NOT normal RPM. With the IAC disconnected the RPM's need to be loooooower or the motor die out right. An IAC disconnected RPM of 900 means that 900 is a low as it can go. IE, there is no adjustment room left.Please review the following information. Pay special attention to the part about how the IAC works with "bypass" air. For your issue look for a vacuum leak or someone attempted to adjust a low idle problem with the throttle valve idle stop screw.The TPS is not used the same way after 1996 model year. It is really only used to determine 3 states. Closed throttle, part throttle, and WOT. Since in your your case the IAC has no adjustments room left I suspect that is the reason why you don't notice anything when the TPS is disconnected. But in any case it would not be expected to notice a huge immediate difference when the TPS is disconnected. In a properly working car the expected results should be a hanging idle in the 1100-1800 RPM range.In almost all cases a black wire with a white stripe is a GROUND wire. If this were my car I would be checking all of the body grounding points I could find. For example:If interested in getting a full set of Ford wiring diagrams with a service manual for your car I maybe able to help. PM if interested.Finally here's some information that may prove VITAL in locating and fixing the bad ground on your car.Using the voltage drop method it's possible to test for a bad connection right down to the last bolt if necessary.