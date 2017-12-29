Another High Idle Problem 200 Rpm And Higher...(already Replaced Iac)

T

Taker730444

New Member
Dec 27, 2017
19
0
1
41
Ok I have a new issue with my recently acquired 1996 mustang gt.

Has a high idle with the IAC plugged in say ooo around 2000 - 2500 RPM. When I unplug it it drops to normal 900 RPM. So I installed a new IAC. No change some issue. Now if I leave the IAC plugged in and remove the hose from it that goes to the breather the idle drops to around 900 RPM.

Next issue TPS unplug it I get no response nothing not even a fart from the car...

Now lastly I need a wireing diagram. For the black wire with the white
20171229_214003.jpg
stripe in the pic below on the middle black conector with the arrow pointing at the wire. Mine is melted.....
 

  • Sponsors(?)


wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,811
499
164
Houston Texas
Taker730444 said:
Has a high idle with the IAC plugged in say ooo around 2000 - 2500 RPM. When I unplug it it drops to normal 900 RPM.
Click to expand...
First problem. 900 RPM with the IAC disconnected is NOT normal RPM. With the IAC disconnected the RPM's need to be loooooower or the motor die out right. An IAC disconnected RPM of 900 means that 900 is a low as it can go. IE, there is no adjustment room left.

Please review the following information. Pay special attention to the part about how the IAC works with "bypass" air. For your issue look for a vacuum leak or someone attempted to adjust a low idle problem with the throttle valve idle stop screw.

Troubleshoot IAC idle problems 1996-2004
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/resources/troubleshoot-iac-idle-problems-1996-2004.13/

Taker730444 said:
Next issue TPS unplug it I get no response nothing not even a fart from the car...
Click to expand...
The TPS is not used the same way after 1996 model year. It is really only used to determine 3 states. Closed throttle, part throttle, and WOT. Since in your your case the IAC has no adjustments room left I suspect that is the reason why you don't notice anything when the TPS is disconnected. But in any case it would not be expected to notice a huge immediate difference when the TPS is disconnected. In a properly working car the expected results should be a hanging idle in the 1100-1800 RPM range.

Taker730444 said:
Now lastly I need a wireing diagram. For the black wire with the white stripe in the pic below on the middle black conector with the arrow pointing at the wire. Mine is melted.....
Click to expand...
In almost all cases a black wire with a white stripe is a GROUND wire. If this were my car I would be checking all of the body grounding points I could find. For example:
  • Battery negative
  • Radiator core support
  • engine grounding strap going between the left hand motor mount and frame rail.
  • behind center console.
If interested in getting a full set of Ford wiring diagrams with a service manual for your car I maybe able to help. PM if interested.

Finally here's some information that may prove VITAL in locating and fixing the bad ground on your car.

Howto perform charging system voltage drop test
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-fo...perform-charging-system-voltage-drop-test.56/

Using the voltage drop method it's possible to test for a bad connection right down to the last bolt if necessary.
 
T

Taker730444

New Member
Dec 27, 2017
19
0
1
41
Have not run thru aome of the testing you listed above but I did pull 7 trouble codes... so possible bad pcm or ccrm....

P0161, 0141, 0122, 1131, 1504, 0172, 0175
 
wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,811
499
164
Houston Texas
IMO it's possible that the high idle is because of the current DTC codes.

It's also very possible that a poor PCM ground could cause everyone of the listed DTC codes. If this were my car I would double/triple check the ability of the grounds to carry current. In addition, clean and repair any connectors/wires that are already showing signs of over heating.

Based upon the large DTC list, I would also check for possible blown fuses.

P0161 - HO2S Sensor Circuit Malfunction (HO2S-22)

P0141 - HO2S Sensor Circuit Malfunction (HO2S-12)

P0122 - Throttle Position (TP) Circuit Low Input

P1131 - Lack of HO2S-11 Switch, Sensor Indicates Lean

P1504 - Idle Air Control (IAC) Circuit Malfunction

P0172 - System to Rich (Bank 1)

P0175 - System to Rich (Bank 2)
 
T

Taker730444

New Member
Dec 27, 2017
19
0
1
41
Ok well I talked to the kid I got the car from and found out some bad info now... The PCM ground that is suppose to be on the radiator support was cut and he didn't know where it went so he connected it to the batt. pos. term. So that might explain my issue. Also probably related to what he did as I mentioned above in my first post about the melted b/w ground wire(noted above in pic) so far the wire has 90% of it installation melted off and the copper is dull and showing heat damage. so far none of the other wires have any major damage in the bundle other than being stuck to the b/w wire. But I still have a long way to follow this wire through the stereo area to where ever it goes under the drivers side dash.
 
wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,811
499
164
Houston Texas
The purpose of the grounds on the radiator core support is to supply a return ground path for all of the other grounds spread through out the car. There are a bunch of them.

EXPECT problems if this radiator core support grounding is not as Ford designed it. There must be a solid grounding bond between the radiator core support and battery negative. That is one reason why Ford put TWO grounds on the core support close to each other.

I can't recommend strongly enough for you to review the information in how to perform a voltage drop test. Learning how to perform a voltage drop test is the gold standard to test any circuit's ability to carry large currents without excessive voltage drop.

Remember. voltage drop = heat. More voltage drop = more heat.
 
G

gwith99

New Member
Jul 14, 2020
3
0
1
31
Hamel, IL
Taker, Did you ever find the issue? Having same type of problem and can't figure it out for the life of me. Have read tons of threads and tried everything I know of. Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Yes Its Another High Idle Problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
LaserSVT Anothe "High Idle" question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
Black 93 Fox Another High idle problem! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Joe 5.0 Another guess my Dyno # thread (high comp 347) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
FrankenStang Never thought I'd hold another car as high as I do my Capri... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
Turbo92PGT Thanks steeda for another high quality product SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
351crownvic Another 4.6 valve seal 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S Another Idle surge post with microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
Andresquintana.mma Engine Another bad distributor? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 39
S Another addition to the fleet The Welcome Wagon 5
MrFoxNutCase Progress Thread Another notchback... 88 OE project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
R Progress Thread Just another 93 convertible project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
Anti_Hero0932 Another pony in the stable 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
T Please help, a noob needs help with another exhaust question! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
D Another Newbie here! The Welcome Wagon 8
LILCBRA Another stumbled upon article 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 15
A Yet Another Cracked Aqua Dashpad Owner Searching For a Solution 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
M Another newbie. The Welcome Wagon 5
C Another newbie. , again. The Welcome Wagon 10
horse sence You guessed it ,another 67 FB. Conversion Classic Mustang Specific Tech 105
silverlx50 Engine Can yall help me add another 100HP? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
G Another NSG thread 93/AOD with a C4 NSS Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S Electrical Oh no not another 88’ turn signal thread! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Justin87 Engine Yet another explorer intake valve cover question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
evintho Brakes Another dumb 5-lug swap question. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
joetrainer31 Progress Thread Got Another One! Pics Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 90
B Engine Another Poor Idle/Running Rich Thread Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
twogts4us Drivetrain Is it another bad throw out bearing? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
G Engine Another 393 stroker thread Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
ChillPhatCat Progress Thread Haven't posted in a looong time... rescuing another 'stang... '89 Vert 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
J I want another fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
L Another rubbing thread - 88 GT Vert lowered with 235/55 x17s 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
GaryM Another Newbie The Welcome Wagon 1
killer5.0 Need to move my car to another shop mid mini-tub process....how to transport 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
MustangHunter5.0 Hello, another mustang owner here.. The Welcome Wagon 2
T Another newbie The Welcome Wagon 2
D Another newbie to Stangnet in Corona, CA - '88 The Welcome Wagon 7
9 SN95 Another 5.Slow from Alberta, Canada 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
Icemanxxxv Not Another New Guy? The Welcome Wagon 1
B '03 GT Another Intake Leak, Time for KB 2.1? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 15
F another exhaust question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
F another exhaust question The Welcome Wagon 1
H Another windstar swap. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Woody3882 Another Newbie The Welcome Wagon 1
C Another Newbie The Welcome Wagon 2
A Another one Bites the Dust. RIP Project Eleanor:( 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
A Fox Another Fox Leaning.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
D Another new guy... (and seeking advice) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 15
horse sence Build Thread Another 68 coupe to fast back conversion Classic Mustang Specific Tech 84
Reddevil91 Ok I’m back with another possible, this time Injectors! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom