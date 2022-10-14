Another Holley conversion finished up

TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
7,905
7,890
234
S.I.NY
Figured I’d share this super cool car I just finished up . Holley term x install on this cool clean 90 my buddy has . It’s a gt40 headed / intake with probably a b cam deal . 3.55s and full MM suspension. In prep for a blower I went ahead and put the Holley in .

This car I was tasked with making sure the full factory cluster still worked , AC had to function like factory , even the cruise still works . Stripped open the harness and took the AC circuit with me as well as some other stuff . Cleaned up some wiring in the process .

The car literally drives night and day better and makes way more power especially in the mid range .

He wanted the hand held display mounted . Tried to get him to keep it in the glove box to be stealthy . So I mounted to try and make it look as if it were an extension of the dash

This car reminded me of why I fell in love with these cars . Such a cool old school combo that works .
CDE3CB34-6195-44B1-B405-8B288BEC1C62.jpeg
928E1A19-BC20-455F-8067-57C8314CC4FD.jpeg
31B29E67-7635-4F05-9949-AE1165BD68CF.jpeg
22D98640-F344-4B9D-BE2A-77CE468B12D0.jpeg
FE7F2B8D-4E12-4B0D-86C9-FBF74F4FBF22.jpeg
D54E183E-798B-4830-B961-13E5F54F1723.jpeg
4E4E0F1B-8BA0-4140-B6FE-25E59578A92C.jpeg
00579DB6-92C3-41EE-A0F8-5878EE625BDD.jpeg
 
  • Like
  • Winner
Reactions: 2 users
bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

still married haven't seen testicles in years
10 Year Member
Jun 7, 2012
1,537
1,342
164
42
Little Elm, TX
I'm gonna go with the Term-X system for my car but will need some custom work I'm sure as I'll be using the 4.6 in my 92 so no idea how we would make the stock dash work. I'd like to go with the 12" Holley dash but that's another $2k so I dunno at this point.
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
7,905
7,890
234
S.I.NY
bird_dog0347 said:
I'm gonna go with the Term-X system for my car but will need some custom work I'm sure as I'll be using the 4.6 in my 92 so no idea how we would make the stock dash work. I'd like to go with the 12" Holley dash but that's another $2k so I dunno at this point.
Click to expand...
Stock fox dash ? Psh easy peasy . Let me know when you’re ready and I’ll let you know what has to be done
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SorsCode
94/95 Holley Adapter Board - Development
Replies
21
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mdfish10
M
B
Help with 1985 5.0 HO EFI Mustang
Replies
3
Views
421
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
J
best cam for a bone stock 351w 86 block
Replies
1
Views
536
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
N
Paint and Body Body Surface Rust.. Need Help.
Replies
17
Views
380
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
I
Adding Ac
Replies
34
Views
936
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu