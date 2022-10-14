Another Holley conversion finished up

Figured I’d share this super cool car I just finished up . Holley term x install on this cool clean 90 my buddy has . It’s a gt40 headed / intake with probably a b cam deal . 3.55s and full MM suspension. In prep for a blower I went ahead and put the Holley in .
This car I was tasked with making sure the full factory cluster still worked , AC had to function like factory , even the cruise still works . Stripped open the harness and took the AC circuit with me as well as some other stuff . Cleaned up some wiring in the process .
The car literally drives night and day better and makes way more power especially in the mid range .
He wanted the hand held display mounted . Tried to get him to keep it in the glove box to be stealthy . So I mounted to try and make it look as if it were an extension of the dash
This car reminded me of why I fell in love with these cars . Such a cool old school combo that works .
