Another Holley conversion finished up

Figured I’d share this super cool car I just finished up . Holley term x install on this cool clean 90 my buddy has . It’s a gt40 headed / intake with probably a b cam deal . 3.55s and full MM suspension. In prep for a blower I went ahead and put the Holley in .This car I was tasked with making sure the full factory cluster still worked , AC had to function like factory , even the cruise still works . Stripped open the harness and took the AC circuit with me as well as some other stuff . Cleaned up some wiring in the process .The car literally drives night and day better and makes way more power especially in the mid range .He wanted the hand held display mounted . Tried to get him to keep it in the glove box to be stealthy . So I mounted to try and make it look as if it were an extension of the dashThis car reminded me of why I fell in love with these cars . Such a cool old school combo that works .