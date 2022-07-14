Another Interior Question for sn95ers

M

Monday

Member
Feb 8, 2022
27
15
13
55
British Columbia
I have leads on two full sets of seats, and they are cheap cheap cheap. One set is from a 2005 GT; next is 2000.

My questions are: Will the fronts from the 2005 bolt into my '96? Do I even have a chance at installing the back seats - I see they are split (folding I imagine). The 2000 has upper and lower backs and decent fronts - I know these are plug and play so-to-speak.

The 2005s are Blk leather and the 2000s are cloth. I have a convertible.

Any advice would be really appreciated.

Thanks in advance...
 

  • Sponsors(?)


M

Monday

Member
Feb 8, 2022
27
15
13
55
British Columbia
I got a reply from another forum.

If anyone ever has this question, check this out...

s197 seats into sn95

06 seats come with tracks. Would it be easier to use the 06 track, bolt it to half in square tube across the front and rear and then weld tabs to that to bolt into the stock location. By doing this I would just need to wire the power and ground connector to the new seat. Or use the sn95...
www.svtperformance.com

Cheers all :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Adapters for newer seats in SN95 convertible?
Replies
1
Views
188
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
doctorj357
Fox seats in 94-04? (SOLVED / Pictures)
Replies
7
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
doctorj357
doctorj357
A
35th anniversary question
Replies
4
Views
483
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
timg2071
T
L
Front Seat Replacement / Reupholster Suggestions
Replies
13
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
A
Need help determining interior gray colors
Replies
25
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
91AOD5.0LX
91AOD5.0LX
Top Bottom