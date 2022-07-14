Another Interior Question for sn95ers

I have leads on two full sets of seats, and they are cheap cheap cheap. One set is from a 2005 GT; next is 2000.



My questions are: Will the fronts from the 2005 bolt into my '96? Do I even have a chance at installing the back seats - I see they are split (folding I imagine). The 2000 has upper and lower backs and decent fronts - I know these are plug and play so-to-speak.



The 2005s are Blk leather and the 2000s are cloth. I have a convertible.



Any advice would be really appreciated.



Thanks in advance...