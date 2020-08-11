Another newbe

Hiya folks!

First post but been reading for a bit.

Mewbe Mustang owner but an old gear head. This is the second Ford I have ever owned. I have a Ford F450 work box. Always been a Chevy man, specifically pre 72 Novas and 67-72 C-10's. Still own a 72.

Just bought a 05 GT with 47k miles that has sat with a tarp on it for a few years(looks like it sat for 10 years LOL). Supposedly the second owner died a while back and his wife

just decided to sell the car.

It needs some cosmetic work but mechanically seems ok so far. Had a diablo tune on it that wouldn't pass emissions with the check engine light on so I had to have it de-tuned. Went back to stock settings. It was running rich.

I litterally know nothing about this stuff so I had to find someone who does. Noticeable difference in power but I can always re-tune after it passes.

Anyway, nice to meet ya and I'm sure I'll ask some stupid questions.