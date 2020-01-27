Another newbie. , again.

C

cbxer55

New Member
Jan 25, 2020
7
0
1
58
Oklahoma
I bought this 2007 Mustang on November 15th 2019. 4.0 V-6 auto. I didn't buy it for the performance, bought it for the appearance. Was out driving on a Sunday, and it caught my eye. Nice sunveil blue, wide flat black hood stripe, flat black Roush hood scoop, flat black Roush "R" spec rear spoiler, flat black side stripes that blend into the spoiler, flat black 20 inch rims, dual cat back exhaust.

I've already done a WeaponR intake, Ford Performance strut tower brace, Accel Supercoil, JBA spiral wound all metal wires and new plugs.

Future mods for the Stang include side window scoops, scoops in front of the rear tires, vents behind the front tires, head light splitters and a Cervinni's front spoiler. It's the most aggressive front spoiler I've seen yet. Reminds me of a 69 Boss front spoiler.

In addition to this Ford, I also have a 98 V-6 Ranger and a 04 Lightning. Guess I love my FORDS!!! And two Suzuki motorcycles.
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


C

cbxer55

New Member
Jan 25, 2020
7
0
1
58
Oklahoma
I'll get some pics the next time I have it out of the garage. The Ranger is my every day beater. The Lightning my Garage Queen. The Mustang is about half in between. LMAO!! It's nice enough to keep it in the garage on bad weather days. But not as nice as my Lightning is.
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,438
509
154
48
Marietta, Ga
cbxer55 said:
I'll get some pics the next time I have it out of the garage. The Ranger is my every day beater. The Lightning my Garage Queen. The Mustang is about half in between. LMAO!! It's nice enough to keep it in the garage on bad weather days. But not as nice as my Lightning is.
Click to expand...
Pics of both then!! ;)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
GaryM Another Newbie The Welcome Wagon 1
T Another newbie The Welcome Wagon 2
D Another newbie to Stangnet in Corona, CA - '88 The Welcome Wagon 7
Woody3882 Another Newbie The Welcome Wagon 1
C Another Newbie The Welcome Wagon 2
Similar threads
Another Newbie
Another newbie
Another newbie to Stangnet in Corona, CA - '88
Another Newbie
Another Newbie
Top Bottom