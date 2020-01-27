Another newbie. , again.

I bought this 2007 Mustang on November 15th 2019. 4.0 V-6 auto. I didn't buy it for the performance, bought it for the appearance. Was out driving on a Sunday, and it caught my eye. Nice sunveil blue, wide flat black hood stripe, flat black Roush hood scoop, flat black Roush "R" spec rear spoiler, flat black side stripes that blend into the spoiler, flat black 20 inch rims, dual cat back exhaust.



I've already done a WeaponR intake, Ford Performance strut tower brace, Accel Supercoil, JBA spiral wound all metal wires and new plugs.



Future mods for the Stang include side window scoops, scoops in front of the rear tires, vents behind the front tires, head light splitters and a Cervinni's front spoiler. It's the most aggressive front spoiler I've seen yet. Reminds me of a 69 Boss front spoiler.



In addition to this Ford, I also have a 98 V-6 Ranger and a 04 Lightning. Guess I love my FORDS!!! And two Suzuki motorcycles.